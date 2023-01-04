Biden speaks with parents of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin

President Biden on Wednesday spoke with the parents of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest on the field Monday night.

Biden spoke to Hamlin’s mother and father “at length,” he told reporters upon arriving back at the White House from a trip to Kentucky.

Hamlin, 24, is in intensive care at a Cincinnati hospital. The Bills player went into cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the team’s game on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals after making a tackle.

Medical personnel performed CPR on the field before loading him into an ambulance. The game was suspended, and the NFL has not said whether it will be made up at any point.

The Bills tweeted on Wednesday that Hamlin is still in critical condition “with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight.”

“He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him,” the team tweeted.

The president earlier Wednesday was asked about the dangers of football, acknowledging that it was unavoidable.

“I think working like hell on the helmets and the concussion protocols, that all makes a lot of sense. But … it is dangerous. We’ve got to just acknowledge it,” he said.

The White House had previously said Biden was aware of what had happened in the game and that officials were hoping Hamlin’s condition improves.

“We hope his condition and his health improves quickly, and like the rest of the nation our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and his teammates,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday.