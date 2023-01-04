trending:

Administration

Jill Biden to have lesion removed after skin cancer screening

by Julia Shapero - 01/04/23 7:54 PM ET
Jill Biden
AP/Susan Walsh
First lady Jill Biden, second from right, speaks during a meeting with, from left, American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education President Lynn Gangon, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, during a White House Domestic Policy Council meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The first lady, who is a teacher herself, participated in the meeting on ways to support schools in an effort to address teacher shortages as the new school year begins. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

First lady Jill Biden will undergo a procedure to remove a small lesion above her right eye next week, a spokesperson for the first lady said on Wednesday.

The lesion was discovered during a routine skin cancer screening, and doctors recommended that the first lady have it removed out of “an abundance of caution,” according to a memo from White House physician Kevin O’Connor.

Biden will head to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Jan. 11 for the “common outpatient procedure” called Mohs surgery, which will remove and examine the tissue, O’Connor added.

During Mohs surgery, surgeons cut away thin layers of skin, examining each for signs of cancer, until no signs are found. “Most people can go home after surgery and don’t need to stay in a hospital,” the Mayo Clinic says of the procedure.

President Biden also had non-melanoma skin cancers removed before taking office.

