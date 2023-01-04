Jill Biden to have lesion removed after skin cancer screening

First lady Jill Biden will undergo a procedure to remove a small lesion above her right eye next week, a spokesperson for the first lady said on Wednesday.

The lesion was discovered during a routine skin cancer screening, and doctors recommended that the first lady have it removed out of “an abundance of caution,” according to a memo from White House physician Kevin O’Connor.

Biden will head to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Jan. 11 for the “common outpatient procedure” called Mohs surgery, which will remove and examine the tissue, O’Connor added.

During Mohs surgery, surgeons cut away thin layers of skin, examining each for signs of cancer, until no signs are found. “Most people can go home after surgery and don’t need to stay in a hospital,” the Mayo Clinic says of the procedure.

President Biden also had non-melanoma skin cancers removed before taking office.