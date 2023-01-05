trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden to visit the Mexican border on Sunday

by Rafael Bernal - 01/05/23 12:19 PM ET
by Rafael Bernal - 01/05/23 12:19 PM ET
Joe Biden
FILE – President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One, Jan. 2, 2023, in Washington. Biden will visit a notoriously dilapidated bridge connecting Ohio and Kentucky on Wednesday to promote his administration’s infrastructure law. The Brent Spence Bridge has long been a symbol of the nation’s aging infrastructure system, with presidents of both parties vowing to fix it. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Biden will visit the U.S.-Mexico border Sunday, stopping in El Paso on his way to the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico City next week.

The border visit comes as the administration made its broadest border policy announcement Thursday, a push to quell migration in the Western Hemisphere by allowing some migrants into the United States while cracking down on unauthorized border crossings.

“I will visit the border myself this Sunday in El Paso to assess border enforcement operations, meet with the local officials and community leaders and the folks at the border sending me what they need that they don’t have, and make it public what they conclude they need they don’t have to try to convince my Republican colleagues they should do something,” Biden said Thursday at the White House.

The El Paso trip was officially announced Thursday by a senior administration official who was briefing reporters on the new regional migration plan.

It’s a significant departure from the administration’s first two years, when border visits were largely conducted by lower-ranking officials, even as Republicans railed about conditions there.

Republicans and some Texas Democrats have essentially dared Biden to visit the border, following years of Border Patrol-led junkets where politicians often show up in flak jackets and other military-style gear to showcase the region’s dangers.

The Democratic stronghold of El Paso is part of the second largest binational city along the U.S.-Mexico border, with a combined population of around 2.7 million between El Paso and Ciudad Juárez.

While El Paso is deeply connected with its Mexican counterpart, irregular migration has recently weighed down the city’s social services.

In early December, a large group of mostly Nicaraguan migrants crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso, prompting a massive law enforcement and humanitarian response, and overwhelming the city’s shelters and non-governmental organizations.

That movement of people, in large part spurred by criminal action in Mexico, reignited the border debate right as the administration was riding high off the best midterm results for an incumbent president since 2002.

Tags Biden Canada El Paso immigration Joe Biden Mexico

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Speaker vote: McCarthy loses 10th straight ballot
  2. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  3. Democrat Mary Peltola open to forming coalition majority with Republicans
  4. Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP
  5. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle tells Boebert ‘get real’ during contentious ...
  6. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  7. Gaetz votes for Trump for Speaker on 7th ballot
  8. Democratic leaders urging rank-and-file to remain in Washington to vote against ...
  9. Lawmakers say McCarthy Speaker fight portends debt ceiling crisis
  10. Omar trolls McCarthy with ‘Goodfellas’ reference 
  11. Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in ...
  12. Tucker Carlson: ‘Hatred’ of liberals ‘clouded my judgment’ before ...
  13. Stabenow to retire, creating GOP pickup opportunity in Michigan 
  14. House clerk calls on anti-McCarthy Republican as he’s on Fox News
  15. Santos charging to attend swearing-in: reports
  16. Prince Harry says William ‘knocked me to the floor’ during argument about ...
  17. House Speaker election coverage: Chamber narrowly votes to adjourn for day
  18. Biden says Putin looking for ‘oxygen’ with 36-hour cease-fire
Load more

Video

See all Video