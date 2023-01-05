trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden honors Pope Benedict XVI at embassy in Washington

by Alex Gangitano - 01/05/23 6:48 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 01/05/23 6:48 PM ET
biden pope
President Joe Biden signs a condolence book at the Apostolic Nunciature of the Holy See in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31, 2022, in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Biden on Thursday evening made an unexpected trip to the Vatican Embassy in Washington to pay his respects to Pope Benedict XVI, who was laid to rest earlier in the day.

The president signed a condolence book at the embassy, which is formally called the Apostolic Nunciature of the Holy See. Benedict died at the age of 95 last week.

Biden, who is the second Catholic president in U.S. history, spoke with Vatican officials and then sat down at a desk for several minutes to sign the book, with a photograph of Benedict behind him.

“It’s a great honor,” Biden said to Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Msgr. Seamus Horgan and Msgr. John Paul Pedrera.

“I used to be your neighbor across the street,” he added, referring to the vice president residence nearby. 

The U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See Joe Donnelly attended the funeral on Thursday to represent the U.S., which the White House said is in line with the wishes of the late pope and the Vatican. 

Biden told reporters Wednesday that he admired Benedict and had an opportunity to spend a couple of hours with him in 2011 when Biden was vice president.

“He was a great, and it reminded me of going back to theology class. We spoke about Aquinas and about ‘Summa Theologica’ and the whole litany. I found him to be relaxing and very rational,” Biden said.

He also noted that Benedict was a far more conservative Catholic than he is. 

“He was a more conservative view within the Catholic realm than I have and … the present pope, in terms of his philosophy, his view. But I admired him. I thought he was a fine man,” the president said.

Benedict’s funeral on Thursday was conducted by Pope Francis, marking the first funeral conducted by a sitting pope for a former pope. Benedict resigned in 2013, becoming the first pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church to resign in nearly 600 years.

Tags Benedict XVI Biden

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Speaker vote: House votes to adjourn after McCarthy falls short 11th time
  2. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  3. McCarthy, opponents inch toward deal to end Speakership fight
  4. Democrat Mary Peltola open to forming coalition majority with Republicans
  5. Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP
  6. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle tells Boebert ‘get real’ during contentious ...
  7. Democratic leaders urging rank-and-file to remain in Washington to vote against ...
  8. Gaetz votes for Trump for Speaker on 7th ballot
  9. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  10. Greene blasts Boebert, other McCarthy opponents over Speaker votes: ‘This is ...
  11. Tucker Carlson: ‘Hatred’ of liberals ‘clouded my judgment’ before ...
  12. Lawmakers say McCarthy Speaker fight portends debt ceiling crisis
  13. Omar trolls McCarthy with ‘Goodfellas’ reference 
  14. Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in ...
  15. Stabenow to retire, creating GOP pickup opportunity in Michigan 
  16. Prince Harry says William ‘knocked me to the floor’ during argument about ...
  17. Fox News’s Jeanine Pirro: Speakership fight ‘making the Republicans look ...
  18. House clerk calls on anti-McCarthy Republican as he’s on Fox News
Load more

Video

See all Video