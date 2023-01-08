trending:

Administration

Biden to migrant service workers in El Paso: ‘If I could wave the wand, what should I do?’

by Alex Gangitano - 01/08/23 6:18 PM ET
President Joe Biden greets a volunteer as he tours the El Paso County Migrant Services Support Center in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Biden on Sunday visited a migrant services center and asked workers inside what his administration can do to help amid record-breaking migrants crossing into the U.S. from the southern border with Mexico.

“If I could wave the wand, what should I do?” the president asked those at the El Paso County Migrant Services Center.

He spoke with workers in front of a Salvation Army sign that said “WELCOME” and was shown packages with socks, shoes, clothes, and other goods. The center greets people who have been released from border patrol and helps by providing transportation and care packages.

Biden asked the workers how many migrants have come through the center and was told there’s about 300 to 500 migrants per day on average but some days have peaks of about 1000 migrants a day.

Biden had just come from walking along part of the border wall that has the city of Juarez, Mexico on the other side. He told reporters at the wall that there’s a lot of resources needed, adding “we’re going to get it for them.”

He also visited with Customs and Border Protection officers at the Bridge of the Americas port, one of the busiest ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The visit is the first time he has visited the southern border during his presidency. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott greeted the president in El Paso and gave him a letter blasting his border visit as “two years too late.”

