Biden declares emergency in California after deadly winter storms

President Biden on Monday declared an emergency in California in response to the severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides the state has experienced since last week.

The emergency declaration allows for federal assistance to supplement the local response efforts and it authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Sunday evening said that he’s “in close contact with the White House to ensure we have the aid we need as we prepare on the ground.”

The storm, which has caused hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in California to lose power, has killed 12 people in the last 10 days, Yahoo News reported.

The storm in the San Francisco Bay Area reached a Level 5 last week and flooded roads and highways. As of Monday morning, the storm is at Level 3 and is expected to continue throughout the week, according to ABC7.

The president approved the emergency declaration while in Mexico City for the North American Leaders’ Summit. Earlier on Sunday, he was in El Paso, Texas, to assess the migrant crisis at the southern border.

The emergency declaration focuses on the California counties of El Dorado, Los Angeles, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Ventura.