65 percent of Republicans say loyalty to Trump is important: poll

by Olafimihan Oshin - 01/09/23 10:44 AM ET
More than two-thirds of registered Republican voters said in a new CBS News-You Gov poll that they want the party to show at least some signs of loyalty to former President Trump. 

The poll, published on Monday, found that 65 percent of registered Republican respondents said that it’s important, to varying degrees, for the party to show loyalty to Trump. On the other hand, 35 percent of those surveyed said that the party doesn’t need to show loyalty to the former president. 

Specifically, 35 percent of respondents said party loyalty to Trump was “very important,” while 30 percent said it “somewhat important.”

Additionally, 81 percent of registered Republican respondents said that they want potential GOP candidates to have similar “policies and proposals” to Trump, while 19 percent want them to have different ones. 

Sixty-six percent of registered Republican respondents said they prefer candidates who have similar views of the 2020 presidential election results as Trump, while 34 percent of those surveyed don’t, according to the poll. 

Fifty percent of all Republican respondents said that they prefer their chosen candidate to conduct themselves personally or differently from Trump, the poll said. 

The poll comes as the future of the GOP remains uncertain after suffering an unexpectedly underwhelming performance in November’s midterm elections. Some Republican candidates who were endorsed by Trump lost their races, sparking questions about the party’s relationship with the former president.

Trump, who faces a slew of legal battles, announced his third presidential campaign in November at his Mar-a-Lago estate. 

The CBS News-YouGov poll was conducted from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6 with a total of 2,144 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 2.9 percentage points. 

