trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden speaks to Brazil’s Lula, invites him to Washington in show of support 

by Alex Gangitano - 01/09/23 5:27 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 01/09/23 5:27 PM ET
AP-Susan Walsh
President Joe Biden talks with reporters outside White House.

President Biden on Monday spoke with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva following the riot that broke out in Brazil the day before.

Biden on the call invited Lula to visit Washington early next month “for in-depth consultations on a wide-ranging shared agenda,” and Lula accepted the invitation.

“Biden conveyed the unwavering support of the United States for Brazil’s democracy and for the free will of the Brazilian people as expressed in Brazil’s recent presidential election, which President Lula won,” according to a joint statement by Biden and Lula. 

Biden also “condemned the violence and the attack on democratic institutions and on the peaceful transfer of power,” and the two leaders pledged to work closely on issues such as climate change, economic development, and peace and security.

Lula’s inauguration took place a week prior to Sunday’s riot. But former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who lost his reelection bid in October, has not completely conceded.

Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters on Sunday stormed government offices in a scene reminiscent of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. They entered the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace to protest the results of the presidential election, and hundreds have since been arrested.

Earlier on Monday, Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jointly condemned the riot. Biden is with the two leaders in Mexico City for the North American Leaders’ Summit.

On Sunday, Biden described the events in Brazil as “outrageous” and vowed his administration’s “full support” for Brazil’s democratic institutions. 

Tags Andrés Manuel López Obrador Biden Jair Bolsonaro Justin Trudeau Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle ...
  2. GOP’s ‘weaponization’ panel would have power to review those probing ...
  3. DeSantis is GOP’s early front-runner. That could be a problem
  4. Ethics watchdog files FEC complaint against George Santos
  5. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  6. Brazil’s democracy now facing its most crucial test: Will military intervene?
  7. Supreme Court declines to hear long shot 2020 election case
  8. Think tank simulation predicts ‘heavy’ losses on all sides, including ...
  9. Trump calls for primary challengers to McConnell, GOP senators who vote with him
  10. Classified documents found from Biden’s time as VP, White House cooperating ...
  11. McCarthy faces first test as Speaker with vote on rules package
  12. Dr. Dre slams use of ‘Still D.R.E.’ by ‘divisive and hateful’ Marjorie ...
  13. Macy’s to close some locations in 2023: Here’s where
  14. Ex-NATO chief: Russian forces in Ukraine will be ‘burned through and ...
  15. The 55th Speaker: Kevin McCarthy is no Nancy Pelosi — and that's a good thing
  16. GOP Rep. Nancy Mace blasts Matt Gaetz as a ‘fraud’ for fundraising off ...
  17. Juan Williams: The rotten state of House Republicans
  18. CBO: GOP’s IRS bill will add $114B to deficit
Load more

Video

See all Video