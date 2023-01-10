trending:

Biden announces website, other measures to curb border crossings, during leaders summit

by Alex Gangitano - 01/10/23 10:08 AM ET
From left, first lady Jill Biden, President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and his wife Beatriz Gutierrez Muller, stand for national anthems during an arrival ceremony at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
The Biden administration announced new measures on Tuesday to curb the influx of migrants at the southern border during the North American Leaders’ Summit.

“Under the leadership of President Biden, the United States has strengthened our cooperation with Mexico and Canada on migration,” an administration official told The Hill. “As a result, we have implemented innovative approaches to addressing the challenges of irregular migration that have had a measurable impact in the region.”

Biden has been meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau since Monday in Mexico City for the summit.

The deliverables out of the summit include a website to give migrants streamlined access to legal pathways in an attempt to give potential migrants the information they need to come to Mexico, the U.S., and Canada lawfully and without relying on smugglers.

The countries will also partner up on a new center in southern Mexico with private sector support and increased information sharing for agriculture worker programs to enhance labor rights.

Other deliverables focused on combating arms and drug trafficking across borders, first by resuming the dialogue to improve cooperation between the U.S., Mexico and Canada against labor and sexual trafficking in the region. Additionally, they plan to increase trilateral collaboration to advance nuclear security and safety in North America and to share information on cyber security best practices.

The announcement came two days after Biden visited the border in El Paso, Texas, which marked the first time he went to the border since he became president. He visited a port of entry, part of a border wall, and a migrant service center.

