Administration

Biden joins first lady at Walter Reed for procedure to remove skin lesion

by Brett Samuels - 01/11/23 8:31 AM ET
First lady Jill Biden and President Biden
Greg Nash
First lady Jill Biden and President Biden await the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

President Biden accompanied first lady Jill Biden on Wednesday to Walter Reed National Medical Center for her outpatient procedure to remove a skin lesion.

The first lady was scheduled to undergo Mohs surgery to remove a small lesion above her right eye after doctors recommended it be excised out of an abundance of caution following a skin cancer screening.

The two arrived at Walter Reed shortly before 8 a.m. for the procedure.

During Mohs surgery, surgeons cut away thin layers of skin, examining each for signs of cancer, until no signs are found. “Most people can go home after surgery and don’t need to stay in a hospital,” the Mayo Clinic says of the procedure.

The president also previously had non-melanoma skin cancers removed before taking office.

The Bidens made the short trip to Walter Reed just hours after arriving back in Washington, D.C., following a two-day summit in Mexico City.

