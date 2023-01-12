trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden uses inflation report to hit GOP on economy

by Brett Samuels - 01/12/23 11:24 AM ET
by Brett Samuels - 01/12/23 11:24 AM ET
AP-Susan Walsh
President Joe Biden talks with reporters outside White House.

President Biden says Thursday’s positive inflation report, which showed prices cooling in December, supports his stewardship of the economy and should make House Republicans reconsider their agenda.

Biden spoke to reporters shortly after data from the consumer price index showed the annual inflation rate fell from 7.1 percent in November 2022 to 6.5 percent in December. The report indicated prices fell 0.1 percent overall last month after rising 0.1 percent in November. 

While some costs, such as shelter, increased last month, the report overall was welcome news for Biden as he projected confidence that inflation is cooling and a recession can be avoided. 

“Today’s inflation numbers are good news, good news about our economy,” he said. “We have more work to do, but we’re on the right track. We’re seeing bright spots across the country where great things are happening.” 

The president argued that his economic plan and Democratic legislation that included tax credits for certain environmentally friendly purchases, caps on insulin costs for seniors on Medicare and investments in manufacturing is paying off. 

“These were all pieces of that big law that we passed last year,” Biden said, referring to the Inflation Reduction Act. “Now they’re kicking in and Americans are starting to feel the benefits.” 

He sought to contrast his record on the economy with proposals in the opening days of the new Congress by House Republicans, who hold the majority in the chamber. 

“House Republicans campaigned on inflation. They didn’t say their plan if elected was to make inflation worse,” Biden said. 

The president pointed to a bill passed earlier this week by Republicans to claw back roughly $80 billion in funding for the IRS set aside in the Inflation Reduction Act. Biden vowed to veto the legislation if it reached his desk, warning that it would benefit wealthy Americans and corporations using loopholes in the tax system.  

Democrats have said the money will be used to improve taxpayer services and increase the agency’s ability to crack down on corporations and wealthy Americans who are skirting tax laws. 

Republicans for months vowed to reverse the funding if they won control of the House, claiming the money would be used to fund other Democratic priorities and that the agency would go after middle-income Americans. 

Biden’s speech on inflation was delayed roughly 30 minutes after the White House issued a statement confirming additional classified documents from Biden’s time as vice president were found at his Delaware home.

Tags Biden

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Politics or by-the-book? Investigating Biden’s classified documents
  2. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  3. Putin running out of options in global pressure campaign
  4. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  5. Trump discussed striking North Korea with nuclear weapon, blaming another ...
  6. Lawyers find additional classified documents in Biden’s Wilmington garage
  7. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  8. Harris navigates double standard in unscripted moments as VP 
  9. Garland to make statement amid special counsel speculation on Biden docs
  10. Banning gas stoves gets Americans’ blood boiling
  11. GOP divisions over Social Security, Medicare cuts forecast tough fights ahead
  12. The Biden papers and the Mar-a-Lago documents: Apples and oranges?
  13. McCarthy says he thinks Biden knew his office had classified documents
  14. Data dictates who will win the Mega Millions lottery
  15. White House extends COVID-19 public health emergency once again
  16. Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts tapped to fill Sasse’s Senate seat
  17. House conservatives rip resolution calling for bust to honor Zelensky in ...
  18. Sanders bans ‘Latinx’ on first day as Arkansas governor
Load more

Video

See all Video