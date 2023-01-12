trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Garland to make statement amid special counsel speculation on Biden docs

by Rebecca Beitsch - 01/12/23 11:35 AM ET
by Rebecca Beitsch - 01/12/23 11:35 AM ET

Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to make an announcement Thursday afternoon, addressing the public the same day the White House confirmed the discovery of a second batch of classified documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president.

The announcement comes as the Justice Department is under pressure to appoint a special counsel to oversee an investigation into the potential mishandling of the records.

Biden’s team in November discovered about 10 classified records in a center where he worked after leaving office in 2016. That resulted in a subsequent search, revealing an additional batch of records at Biden’s Delaware home.

The matter comes as the Justice Department has appointed a special counsel to oversee the investigation into former President Trump’s potential mishandling of records after some 300 documents bearing classified markings were discovered at Mar-a-Lago. 

Biden’s team alerted both the National Archives and the Justice Department of the matter shortly after their discovery, differing from Trump’s interaction with officials, who requested the documents multiple times, including through a subpoena and eventually a warrant to search his home.

But the appearance of the classified records has prompted calls for oversight from both Democrats and Republicans. While Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) requested a briefing on the matter, numerous Republicans have suggested that it should prompt the appointment of a special counsel.

“I think if you believe a special counsel is necessary to assure the public about the handling of classified documents by Donald Trump, you should apply a special counsel to the mishandling of classified documents by President Biden when he was vice president,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said during an interview with Martha MacCallum on Fox News. 

The White House on Thursday again stressed their cooperation with authorities.

“We are fully cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives,” attorney Richard Sauber said in a statement.

“As was done in the case of the Penn-Biden Center, the Department of Justice was immediately notified, and the lawyers arranged for the Department of Justice to take possession of these documents.”

Garland has thus far assigned the matter to the U.S. attorney in Chicago to investigate.

Updated at 12:38 p.m.

Tags Biden Biden Classified Documents Department of Justice Donald Trump Joe Biden Mark Warner Merrick Garland Trump

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Politics or by-the-book? Investigating Biden’s classified documents
  2. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  3. Putin running out of options in global pressure campaign
  4. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  5. Trump discussed striking North Korea with nuclear weapon, blaming another ...
  6. Lawyers find additional classified documents in Biden’s Wilmington garage
  7. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  8. Harris navigates double standard in unscripted moments as VP 
  9. Garland to make statement amid special counsel speculation on Biden docs
  10. Banning gas stoves gets Americans’ blood boiling
  11. GOP divisions over Social Security, Medicare cuts forecast tough fights ahead
  12. The Biden papers and the Mar-a-Lago documents: Apples and oranges?
  13. McCarthy says he thinks Biden knew his office had classified documents
  14. Data dictates who will win the Mega Millions lottery
  15. White House extends COVID-19 public health emergency once again
  16. Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts tapped to fill Sasse’s Senate seat
  17. House conservatives rip resolution calling for bust to honor Zelensky in ...
  18. Sanders bans ‘Latinx’ on first day as Arkansas governor
Load more

Video

See all Video