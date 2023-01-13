trending:

Administration

Schumer backs special counsel in Biden documents case: ‘Let it play out’

by Julia Shapero - 01/13/23 9:16 AM ET
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Friday expressed his support of Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of a special counsel to investigate President Biden’s potential mishandling of classified documents from his time as vice president.

“We now have special prosecutors on for both of these situations, very serious people,” Schumer said in an appearance on CNN, discussing both the Biden documents case and that of former President Trump.

“We should let it play out,” he added. “We don’t have to push them in any direction or try to influence them. That’s all I’m going to say. Let the special prosecutors do their job.”

Garland appointed Robert Hur as special counsel on Thursday after a second batch of classified documents from the Obama administration was discovered at Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence.

The first batch of classified documents was found at Biden’s old office in Washington, D.C., in November and was immediately turned over to the National Archives, according to Richard Sauber, special counsel to Biden. The issue was then referred to the Justice Department.

The discovery of the classified materials has led to comparisons between Biden and Trump, who is facing his own investigation into the some 300 classified documents that were recovered from his Mar-a-Lago residence last year.

Garland appointed Jack Smith as special counsel in the former president’s case in November, after Trump announced his most recent bid for president.

However, Schumer was keen to note several differences between the Biden and Trump cases.

“I think President Biden has handled this correctly,” he told CNN. “He’s fully cooperated with the prosecutors. When the documents were found, he notified the Archives. It’s a total contrast to President Trump, who stonewalled for a whole year.”

