Administration

Watch live: Biden speaks at Ebenezer Baptist Church

by TheHill.com - 01/15/23 9:36 AM ET
President Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Sunday morning to mark what would have been the 94th birthday of the late Martin Luther King Jr.

His sermon aims to celebrate the civil rights leader’s legacy while reviving the Biden administration’s call for sweeping voting rights legislation.

In advance of Biden’s visit to the church where King once preached, White House officials said he was committed to advocating for meaningful voting rights action.

Biden’s remarks are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Watch them live in the video player above.

— The Associated Press contributed

