Axelrod: Discovery of classified Biden documents ‘a huge gift to Trump’

by Lauren Sforza - 01/15/23 1:25 PM ET
Former Obama senior adviser David Axelrod said the discovery of classified documents in President Biden’s Delaware residence and an old office is a “gift” for former President Trump.

“It basically … is a huge gift to Trump,” Axelrod told Reuters in an article published Saturday.

Axelrod added that the discovery of classified documents is an “embarrassment” for Biden because Biden previously criticized Trump for holding on to classified documents after leaving the White House.

The FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last August and recovered hundreds of classified documents.

Biden called Trump’s retention of classified documents “totally irresponsible” in an interview with “60 Minutes” in September. He emphasized at the time that he was not given notice of the FBI’s search into Trump’s residence, pledging that he did not want to get in the middle of the Justice Department’s investigation.

Axelrod also told Reuters that the discovery will be a “bump in the road” for Biden.

“He’s been on a huge run here,” Axelrod said. “And he had a lot of momentum going, and this is a bump in the road.”

Multiple sources told The Hill earlier this month that Biden as his team were preparing to launch his reelection bid in the coming weeks, likely around the State of the Union address.

