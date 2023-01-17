Biden to visit California areas devastated by extreme weather

President Biden will travel to California on Thursday to visit parts of the state that have been battered by a recent series of severe winter storms, the White House said late Monday.

Biden is set to meet with first responders, state and local officials and impacted communities, while also surveying recovery efforts and the need for additional federal support, following his approval of a major disaster declaration for the Golden State on Saturday.

The disaster declaration opened up federal aid to the state, which has been pummeled by weeks of heavy rain and snow that have resulted in flooding, mudslides, power outages and whiteout conditions.

At least 19 people have died as a result of the severe weather.

The last in a series of atmospheric river events that caused the storms is set to move out of California on Tuesday, providing the state with a much-needed break, according to the National Weather Service.