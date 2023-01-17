trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden to visit California areas devastated by extreme weather

by Julia Shapero - 01/17/23 8:13 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 01/17/23 8:13 AM ET

President Biden will travel to California on Thursday to visit parts of the state that have been battered by a recent series of severe winter storms, the White House said late Monday.

Biden is set to meet with first responders, state and local officials and impacted communities, while also surveying recovery efforts and the need for additional federal support, following his approval of a major disaster declaration for the Golden State on Saturday.

The disaster declaration opened up federal aid to the state, which has been pummeled by weeks of heavy rain and snow that have resulted in flooding, mudslides, power outages and whiteout conditions.

At least 19 people have died as a result of the severe weather.

The last in a series of atmospheric river events that caused the storms is set to move out of California on Tuesday, providing the state with a much-needed break, according to the National Weather Service.

Tags Biden California California storms disaster declaration President Biden

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Schumer, McCarthy working relationship off to rocky start
  2. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
  3. The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
  4. McCarthy says he ‘always had a few questions’ about Santos résumé
  5. Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
  6. NY Republican calls for DOJ, FEC to freeze Santos campaign funds
  7. Biden documents case marks Garland’s latest test
  8. Press: GOP House agenda is MAGA on steroids 
  9. Experts see ‘desperation’ in ‘flailing’ Putin’s war leadership shuffle
  10. The religious persecution on our doorstep
  11. Biden knocks ‘fiscally demented’ Republicans in MLK Day speech
  12. The sell-out and the speech
  13. Trump on possible DeSantis challenge: ‘We’ll handle that the way I handle ...
  14. The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden, House GOP trade blows
  15. Biden’s classified documents headache won’t go away quietly
  16. 2023 stamp price increases are about to kick in
  17. Republicans decry ‘double standard’ in handling of Biden classified ...
  18. In deposition, Trump dismisses ‘hoax’ rape claim, threatens to sue accuser
Load more

Video

See all Video