Jill Biden eyelid growth noncancerous, doctor says

A lesion removed from first lady Jill Biden’s left eyelid during a procedure last week was noncancerous, the White House physician said in a letter Wednesday.

Kevin O’Connor provided an update on the first lady’s status after she underwent Mohs surgery to remove a cancerous lesion above her right eye and one on her chest. During the procedure, doctors noted a separate lesion on her left eyelid, which was removed and sent out for a biopsy.

The biopsy showed it was a seborrheic keratosis, which O’Connor wrote is “a very common, totally harmless, non-cancerous growth. No further treatment is required.”

“Dr. Biden is recovering nicely from her procedures. She experienced some anticipated mild bruising and swelling, but feels very well,” O’Connor wrote.

During Mohs surgery, surgeons cut away thin layers of skin, examining each for signs of cancer, until no signs are found. “Most people can go home after surgery and don’t need to stay in a hospital,” the Mayo Clinic says of the procedure.

President Biden also previously had nonmelanoma skin cancers removed before taking office.