trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden approval rating nears record low after classified documents discovery: survey

by Alex Gangitano - 01/19/23 9:53 AM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 01/19/23 9:53 AM ET

President Biden’s approval rating has dropped to 40 percent, according to a new poll, amid criticism over the handling of classified documents that have been discovered in a former office and at his Wilmington, Del., home.

A new Reuters-Ipsos poll showed 40 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s performance in office. The three-day poll concluded on Sunday, which was the final day of news about classified document discoveries and fell right in the middle of the White House’s messaging around the issue.

The rating approaches Biden’s lowest approval rating, which was 36 percent in May and June. The new approval rating is a notable change from earlier this month, when the president’s approval rating had reached its highest point since October 2021, climbing to 44.1 percent.

The poll was conducted days after CBS broke the news that documents were found in November in an office Biden used in Washington between his time as vice president and the 2020 presidential election. Then, over the course of last week, two more batches of documents turned up at Biden’s Wilmington home.

White House officials have been adamant that they are limited in how much they can say about the discovery of the documents, what’s in them and when the president was informed of the situation, citing an ongoing Justice Department investigation and the appointment of a special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The president, last week, said that he was surprised about the discovery of the documents in his old office and does not know what is inside them. Meanwhile, Republicans have been energized by the situation and have bashed the president for his handling of documents.

Despite the controversy over the documents, Biden is on track to signal his reelection plans in the next few weeks. Biden will deliver the State of the Union on Feb. 7 and the president intends to signal he will seek a second term around that time.

The latest Reuters-Ipsos poll was conducted Jan. 13-15 among a total of 1,035 respondents. The margin of error in the poll is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Tags Biden Biden approval rating Biden documents Polling

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene knocks Gaetz in exchange over committee assignments
  2. Santos denies performing as a drag queen
  3. Republicans warn against writing off Trump’s chances in 2024
  4. Trump trounces DeSantis in potential GOP primary match-up, new poll finds
  5. Lightfoot fights for political survival in Chicago mayor’s race
  6. Treasury resorts to ‘extraordinary measures’ after US hits debt limit
  7. Russia is planning a major offensive. Here’s what that might look like.
  8. These are the House GOP power players in the 118th Congress
  9. Here are the 10 states with the least healthy populations
  10. What is ChatGPT? AI technology sends schools scrambling to preserve learning
  11. Trump mistook photo of rape accuser E. Jean Carroll for ex-wife during ...
  12. Republicans thrust gas stoves into the culture wars
  13. McCarthy goes on attack against red-state Senate Democrats
  14. Five ways a debt limit crisis could derail the US economy
  15. Manchin seeks bipartisan cooperation on debt ceiling
  16. Vaccine hesitancy is surging again, regardless of the science
  17. Clyburn says he expects Biden to run in 2024, warns against Democratic ...
  18. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
Load more

Video

See all Video