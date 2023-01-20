trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

White House blasts Trump for calling to jail journalists who broke draft abortion decision

by Alex Gangitano - 01/20/23 8:21 AM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 01/20/23 8:21 AM ET

The White House on Friday said that former President Trump calling for the jailing of the journalists who published a leaked draft opinion showing the Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade is an insult to the rule of law.

“The freedom of the press is part of the bedrock of American democracy. Calling for egregious abuses of power in order to suppress the Constitutional rights of reporters is an insult to the rule of law and undermines fundamental American values and traditions,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said.

He added that the views held by Trump, without naming him by name, are not part of who the United States is as a country.

“Instead, it’s the responsibility of all leaders to protect First Amendment rights. These views are not who we are as a country, and they are what we stand against in the world,” Bates said.

Trump’s comments followed the Supreme Court making public on Thursday a report detailing an investigation into the leak of the draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. It indicated it was unable to identify the source of the leak to Politico last spring, when reporters Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward published a blockbuster report on a draft opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito.

“They’ll never find out, & it’s important that they do,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social website. “So, go to the reporter & ask him/her who it was. If not given the answer, put whoever in jail until the answer is given. You might add the editor and publisher to the list.”

Following Politico’s report last spring, Republicans in Congress and conservative media figures expressed outrage over the leak, and Trump had suggested in June that the Supreme Court “go to the reporter” who published the draft opinion to find the source of the leak.

Tags Abortion andrew bates Draft leak Roe reversal Supreme Court trump White House

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Santos getting icy reception from House GOP
  2. McCarthy tries to get out of his box on debt ceiling 
  3. Tensions between Musk, Democrats flare with Trump’s expected return to Twitter
  4. Why the White House is refusing to negotiate on the debt ceiling
  5. Democrats introduce constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United ...
  6. US decides against sending tanks to Ukraine in aid package
  7. Can you use an expired at-home COVID-19 test?
  8. Zeldin: District support for Santos ‘cratering’
  9. Six takeaways from House committee assignments so far
  10. Trump calls for jailing journalists who broke Supreme Court’s draft abortion ...
  11. White House blasts Trump for calling to jail journalists who broke draft ...
  12. Federal judge sanctions Trump, attorneys over $900,000 for ‘a continuing ...
  13. What is ChatGPT? AI technology sends schools scrambling to preserve learning
  14. 10 reasons to take UFOs seriously
  15. America, it’s time to pay the demographic piper
  16. Treasury resorts to ‘extraordinary measures’ after US hits debt limit
  17. Trump trounces DeSantis in potential GOP primary match-up, new poll finds
  18. The Memo: GOP risks overplaying hand on debt ceiling
Load more

Video

See all Video