trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

State Department to switch official font from Times New Roman to Calibri

by Julia Shapero - 01/20/23 1:40 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 01/20/23 1:40 PM ET
Getty Images

The State Department will switch its official font from Times New Roman to Calibri next month in an effort to increase accessibility, a department spokesperson said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken directed staff to begin using a 14-point Calibri font for department paperwork on Feb. 6, after nearly 20 years of using Times News Roman as the standard font.

“The Times (New Roman) are a-Changin,” the subject line of Blinken’s memo to staff on Tuesday reportedly read, according to The Washington Post.

The key difference between the two fonts from an accessibility perspective is that Times New Roman is a serif font, meaning it has extra strokes on the ends of the larger lines that make up the letters. These are sometimes referred to as “wings” or “feet.” 

Calibri, as a sans serif font, does not have any of those additional lines. This can make it easier for Optical Character Recognition technology or screen readers used by individuals with disabilities to process letters, as well as reduce visual recognition issues for those with learning disabilities, according to the department spokesperson.

“The new font change will make the Department’s written products and communications more accessible,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “It demonstrates Secretary Blinken’s allyship to those with disabilities and underscores his support for employees with disabilities.” 

“Moreover, this change underscores that the values and message of disability inclusion are not restricted to any given month or period, but something that should be pursued all year round,” they added.

Tags Antony Blinken Antony Blinken Calibri fonts state department Times New Roman

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy tries to get out of his box on debt ceiling 
  2. Santos getting icy reception from House GOP
  3. Trump calls for jailing journalists who broke Supreme Court’s draft abortion ...
  4. White House calls Florida rejection of AP African American studies course ...
  5. Biden’s approval underwater: poll
  6. Why the White House is refusing to negotiate on the debt ceiling
  7. Democrats introduce constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United ...
  8. Trump is heavy favorite in GOP 2024 primary: poll
  9. Trump: ‘Under no circumstances’ should Republicans cut Social Security or ...
  10. Tensions between Musk, Democrats flare with Trump’s expected return to Twitter
  11. US decides against sending tanks to Ukraine in aid package
  12. Trump withdraws lawsuit against New York attorney general
  13. Zeldin: District support for Santos ‘cratering’
  14. Here is how ‘Dry January’ can help and hurt you
  15. Trump trounces DeSantis in potential GOP primary match-up, new poll finds
  16. What is ChatGPT? AI technology sends schools scrambling to preserve learning
  17. Toxic exposure victims slam military, DOJ for delaying their pursuit of justice
  18. Can you use an expired at-home COVID-19 test?
Load more

Video

See all Video