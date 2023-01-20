trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

How Biden and his staff marked two years in office

by Brett Samuels - 01/20/23 3:57 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 01/20/23 3:57 PM ET
FILE – President Joe Biden speaks before signing the “CHIPS and Science Act of 2022” during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Aug. 9, 2022, in Washington. Biden is expected to discuss the prospect of another campaign with those closest to him when he departs Washington for a Christmas vacation. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

President Biden and his team on Friday marked two years since he was sworn into office, highlighting economic gains and bipartisan achievements that will likely form the backbone of a potential reelection bid. 

“When I came into office, we had a lot of problems,” Biden told a gathering of bipartisan mayors at the White House. “The pandemic was raging. Our economy was reeling, but we acted together. Now, two years in, it’s clearer than ever our plan is working.” 

The president gave a wide-ranging speech in which he pointed to infrastructure investments, the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act last year to combat climate change, the passage of the CHIPS bill to shore up domestic semiconductor supply chains, and his administration’s focus on increasing job opportunities for Americans without four-year college degrees. 

Biden’s remarks were part of a multipronged effort by the White House to highlight accomplishments from the administration’s first two years. 

A “cheat sheet” circulated by communications director Kate Bedingfield cited job creation, increased global leadership, judicial confirmations and bipartisan legislation on gun safety, infrastructure, and semiconductor manufacturing as major accomplishments. 

Bedingfield contrasted those high points with Republican calls for bans on abortion and putting programs like Medicare and Social Security on the chopping block. 

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre displayed a graphic during Friday’s briefing that noted the U.S. has added 11 million jobs since Biden took office, including 750,000 manufacturing jobs. 

Both Biden and Vice President Harris tweeted multiple times about the two-year anniversary on Friday, and former President Obama also weighed in to praise the work of the administration since January 2021. 

“I’m grateful for all that President Biden and Vice President Harris have done for the American people. And I know they’re just getting started,” Obama wrote on Twitter. 

The achievements highlighted by various officials are likely to be a key part of Biden’s argument for a second term if he runs for reelection, which he is expected to announce later this year. 

Biden and his team have spent much of the first month of the year highlighting the president’s legislative accomplishments from his first two years, which will start to take effect this calendar year. Some of the provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, such as capping certain drug prices for those on Medicare, took effect this month, and more projects funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law will break ground this year. 

With a divided Congress unlikely to pass more of Biden’s priorities, those pieces of legislation and the state of the economy will likely be central to the president’s reelection argument. 

“For the last two years since my inauguration I think we’ve made some progress, in large part because of many of you sitting in this room,” Biden said Friday. “And I’m really optimistic in the year ahead that we’re implementing the laws we’ve already passed that will deliver real benefits, and people are going to feel them in their everyday lives.” 

Republicans, meanwhile, pushed back on the rosy picture painted by many Democrats about Biden’s first two years in office. They argued gas prices are higher than when Biden took office, inflation more broadly has led to increased costs for many Americans, and immigration is a pressing issue that Biden has failed to control 

“After two years of Joe Biden, American workers are seeing their paychecks shrink, and families are paying more for gas and groceries,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. “The border remains wide open while violent crime and drugs continue to pour into our neighborhoods. Americans are paying the price for Biden’s failed policies.”  

Tags Biden administration Joe Biden Karine Jean-Pierre President Biden white house

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy tries to get out of his box on debt ceiling 
  2. White House calls Florida rejection of AP African American studies course ...
  3. DeSantis sparks outrage with rejection of African American studies class
  4. Santos getting icy reception from House GOP
  5. Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest ...
  6. Trump calls for jailing journalists who broke Supreme Court’s draft abortion ...
  7. Why the White House is refusing to negotiate on the debt ceiling
  8. Biden’s approval underwater: poll
  9. Democrats introduce constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United ...
  10. Here are the 10 states with the least healthy populations
  11. Trump is heavy favorite in GOP 2024 primary: poll
  12. Trump: ‘Under no circumstances’ should Republicans cut Social Security or ...
  13. Tensions between Musk, Democrats flare with Trump’s expected return to Twitter
  14. Trump trounces DeSantis in potential GOP primary match-up, new poll finds
  15. 2023 stamp price increases are about to kick in
  16. America, it’s time to pay the demographic piper
  17. Big spender Biden to blame for inflation and coming debt ceiling brawl 
  18. Zeldin: District support for Santos ‘cratering’
Load more

Video

See all Video