trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden calls on Congress to protect abortion on Roe anniversary

by Stephen Neukam - 01/22/23 7:59 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 01/22/23 7:59 AM ET
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik,
President Joe Biden responds to a reporter’s question after speaking about the economy in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus on Jan. 12, 2023. Virtually everything was going right for Biden to open the year. His approval ratings were ticking up. Inflation was slowing. And Republicans were at war with themselves after a disappointing midterm season. But Biden’s rosy political outlook veered into uncertainty after the Justice Department appointed a special counsel to investigate Biden’s handling of classified documents.

President Biden is calling on Congress to codify protections for abortion in federal law, pressuring lawmakers on the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision that was struck down last year.

“Today, instead of commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, we are acknowledging that last year, the Supreme Court took away a constitutional right from the American people,” Biden said in a statement early Sunday.

Ever since the Supreme Court, with a majority of conservative justices, struck down the constitutional protection for abortion, Democrats have pushed for legislative action to protect abortion with federal law. But with slim majorities in the last Congress, Democrats were unable to pass such legislation. And with Republicans now in control of the House, the fight to codify abortion access at the federal level is more steep than before.

But that hasn’t stopped Biden from using the powers of the Oval Office to provide further protections for access to abortion. He is expected to issue a presidential memorandum that will ensure that doctors can prescribe and dispense abortion medication across the U.S.

Vice President Harris is expected to announce the move in a speech in Florida on Sunday afternoon marking the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision.

Biden on Sunday also took aim at Republicans who have worked to further restrict abortion access in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional protections. Republicans in legislatures in a number of states have passed laws to restrict or outlaw abortion completely.

“Republicans in Congress and across the country continue to push for a national abortion ban, to criminalize doctors and nurses, and to make contraception harder to access,” the president said. “It’s dangerous, extreme, and out of touch.”

The GOP has made addressing abortion one of the main priorities in their new House majority. Republicans passed a bill in the House that would require that all infants born after an attempted abortion receive medical care, one of the first bills to reach the floor in the new session.

Tags abortion abortion access Biden Biden republicans roe v wade

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats may have to bend on negotiations with GOP on debt ceiling 
  2. School staff recall requests for help, past incidents preceding 6-year-old ...
  3. Who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot? We may never actually know
  4. DeSantis sparks outrage with rejection of African American studies class
  5. ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets George Santos
  6. Tensions with evangelicals threaten Trump White House bid
  7. Sundance doc looks into Brett Kavanaugh investigation
  8. What we know about how COVID-19 vaccines may affect menstrual cycles
  9. McCarthy tries to get out of his box on debt ceiling 
  10. Six ways to escape the pit of credit-card debt
  11. Walmart stores in 6 states no longer provide single-use bags at checkout: Which ...
  12. The five hardest hits from a judge’s scathing ruling against former President ...
  13. Health experts still learning about omicron subvariant, now dominant in ...
  14. Two cheers for democracy in America
  15. A growing number of Americans face potentially crippling credit-card debt
  16. Nearly 30 percent of professionals say they have used ChatGPT at work
  17. Atlanta police shooting protest turns violent
  18. DOJ search of Biden home turned up more classified documents: lawyer
Load more

Video

See all Video