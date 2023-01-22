trending:

Administration

Watch live: Harris marks 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade decision

by TheHill.com - 01/22/23 10:03 AM ET
Vice President Harris will deliver remarks on Sunday morning commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.

The vice president is expected to announce that President Biden will issue a memorandum that will further protect access to medication for abortions by ensuring doctors can prescribe and dispense it across the United States 

Harris is also expected to focus on the next steps the administration will take to fight for reproductive rights and call out Republicans for actions to restrict abortion access.

Harris’s remarks in Florida are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. You can watch them live in the player above.

