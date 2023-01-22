trending:

Administration

64 percent in new poll say Biden acted inappropriately handling classified documents

by Olafimihan Oshin - 01/22/23 1:13 PM ET
AP-Susan Walsh
President Joe Biden talks with reporters after speaking in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting in Washington, Friday, Jan 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Almost two-thirds of respondents in a new survey said that they believe President Biden acted inappropriately in handling classified documents when he left office as vice president. 

The ABC News/Ipsos poll, published on Sunday, found that 64 percent of those surveyed said that Biden’s handling of classified documents after his vice presidency was inappropriate, while 34 percent said that Biden handled his classified documents appropriately. 

In comparison, 77 percent of respondents said that they believe that former President Trump acted inappropriately with his handling of classified documents after his term in the White House, and 22 percent said that Trump handled them appropriately. 

Forty-three percent of respondents also said that they believe that Trump’s handling of classified documents was a more serious concern than Biden’s. By comparison, 20 percent said Biden’s handling of classified documents is a more serious concern than Trump’s. 

The latest poll comes as Bob Bauer, Biden’s personal attorney, said on Friday that Department of Justice (DOJ) officials found more classified documents at the president’s home near Wilmington, Del. during a search. 

In his statement, Bauer said that DOJ officials found six more “documents with classification markings” during Biden’s time as a senator and as vice president, adding that the federal authorities’ search lasted up to 13 hours. 

The ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted from January 20 to January 21 with a total of 532 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 4.5 percentage points.

