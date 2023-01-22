trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Harris speaks to Florida lawmakers about DeSantis rejection of African American studies class

by Stephen Neukam - 01/22/23 1:37 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 01/22/23 1:37 PM ET
Kamala Harris
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives for the Economic Leaders Meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, APEC summit, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. (Jack Taylor/Pool Photo via AP)

Vice President Harris spoke with Democratic leaders in Florida about Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) decision to block an Advanced Placement African American studies course, blasting Republicans in the state as “extremist so-called leaders.”

Harris spoke with state House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell (D) and state Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book (D) on Sunday during a visit to Florida marking the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision. In the conversation, Harris, the first Black person and first woman to be vice president, took aim at those who made the decision to ban the course.

“Every student in our nation should be able to learn about the culture, contributions, and experiences of all Americans – including Black Americans – who shaped our history,” Harris said to the lawmakers, according to a White House official.

“Unfortunately, in Florida, extremist so-called leaders ban books, block history classes, and prevent teachers from freely discussing who they are and who they love,” Harris added. “Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.”

Florida officials notified the College Board of their decision to block the course in a letter last week. 

“The content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value,” the Florida Department of Education said in the letter.

The letter did not specify which state law the course violated.

The move from Florida to ban the AP course is just one in a string of policies in a number of conservative-controlled states to restrict how race is taught in schools. Many Republican governors and legislatures have taken aim at critical race theory, an academic concept that looks at how systemic racism has impacted American laws and institutions. Last week in Arkansas, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders(R) in one of her first official acts, issued an executive order that bars teachers from talking about race in certain ways.

The White House called the DeSantis administration’s decision “incomprehensible.”

“It is incomprehensible to see … this ban or this block, to be more specific, that DeSantis has put forward,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday.

Tags African American Studies Florida Kamala Harris Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantos

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘I’m not the Speaker’: McCaul sidesteps questions on Marjorie Taylor ...
  2. Democrats may have to bend on negotiations with GOP on debt ceiling 
  3. ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets George Santos
  4. Walmart stores in 6 states no longer provide single-use bags at checkout: Which ...
  5. School staff recall requests for help, past incidents preceding 6-year-old ...
  6. La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?
  7. CNN: The comedy news network?
  8. DeSantis sparks outrage with rejection of African American studies class
  9. Zients to replace Klain as White House chief of staff
  10. Where is the XBB.1.5 COVID variant most common? CDC data explains
  11. McCarthy tries to get out of his box on debt ceiling 
  12. What we know about how COVID-19 vaccines may affect menstrual cycles
  13. The five hardest hits from a judge’s scathing ruling against former President ...
  14. Six ways to escape the pit of credit-card debt
  15. A growing number of Americans face potentially crippling credit-card debt
  16. Who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot? We may never actually know
  17. Top House Republican calls Biden a ‘serial classified document hoarder’
  18. Sundance doc looks into Brett Kavanaugh investigation
Load more

Video

See all Video