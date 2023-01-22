trending:

Administration

Biden tells families impacted by Monterey Park mass shooting: ‘We will support you’

by Alex Gangitano - 01/22/23 7:56 PM ET
Police officers stand outside a ballroom dance club in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A mass shooting took place at a dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

President Biden on Sunday said he is praying for the victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting, noting that it occurred in a predominately Asian American community. 

“Even as we continue searching for answers about this attack, we know how deeply this attack has impacted the AAPI community,” Biden said in a statement. “Monterey Park is home to one of the largest AAPI communities in America, many of whom were celebrating the Lunar New Year along with loved ones and friends this weekend.”

At least 10 people died in the mass shooting, which occurred at a dance club and was reported around 10:22 p.m. after the Lunar New Year festival. The driver of a white van connected to the shooting was found dead after apparently shooting himself after being surrounded by police in nearby Torrance, Calif.

“While there is still much we don’t know about the motive in this senseless attack, we do know that many families are grieving tonight, or praying that their loved one will recover from their wounds,” Biden said.  

He said that he directed the Homeland Security adviser “to mobilize full federal support to local and state authorities as they continue to respond and investigate this shooting” earlier on Sunday. 

“As we await more crucial information from law enforcement, I want to assure the community of Monterey Park and the broader area that we will support you in every way we can,” he added. 

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Capt. Andrew Meyer said on Sunday that while the motive was unknown, police were investigating whether the shooting could have been racially motivated. Additionally, 10 other people were injured in the shooting.

Vice President Harris spoke on the shooting, which occurred in her home state of California, earlier on Sunday. 

“A time of a cultural celebration and yet another community has been torn apart by senseless gun violence,” Harris said at the top of a speech in Florida to mark the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade.

The president earlier on Sunday said he is monitoring the situation in Monterey Park.

“I’m monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement in the hours ahead,” Biden said.

