trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Cruz calls for DOJ to investigate Biden documents at University of Delaware

by Julia Mueller - 01/24/23 2:08 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 01/24/23 2:08 PM ET
FILE – Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. A number of high-profile Republican senators will also be up for reelection in 2024, including Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Rick Scott of Florida. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Tuesday called for the Department of Justice to go through President Biden’s papers kept at the University of Delaware from his time as a senator, after classified documents from the same period were found at Biden’s Delaware home.  

“How many classified documents are in Joe Biden’s Senate papers at the University of Delaware? It’s time for the DOJ to investigate,” Cruz wrote on Twitter. 

Documents with classified markings from Biden’s time in the Senate and his tenure as vice president have been found at a Washington office Biden previously used and at his home near Wilmington, Del. 

Republicans in particular seized on the findings, calling Biden hypocritical after former President Trump drew major scrutiny for hundreds of classified documents found in an FBI search of his Florida home and club last year. The DOJ has now appointed a special counsel to investigate both cases.  

Cruz’s request focuses on the trove of senatorial papers Biden donated to the University of Delaware, though the school’s special collections wing notes on its site that it’s barred public access to the papers until “they have been properly processed and archived.” 

“I am right now calling for the Department of Justice, for the FBI, to examine all 1,850 boxes of those Senate records to see how many additional classified documents are in those records,” Cruz said in an episode of his podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz.” 

“The answer should be none. But given Biden’s pattern, we should have zero reason to have any confidence that there are not multiple classified documents within those 1,850 boxes of Senate records,” Cruz alleged.

On Tuesday, officials announced classified documents were also found at the Indiana home of Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence.  

Tags Biden classified documents Department of Justice DOJ Joe Biden Senate Ted Cruz Ted Cruz Trump University of Delaware

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Spartz won’t support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  2. Earth’s inner core may have ‘paused’ its rotation and reversed, new study ...
  3. Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home
  4. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  5. Trump leads Biden in hypothetical 2024 match-up: poll
  6. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  7. Democrats itch for fight with GOP on expelling lawmakers from committees
  8. Georgia DA notes ‘imminent’ charging decisions in seeking to shield grand ...
  9. Santos’s financial woes pile up, threatening his political career  
  10. Senators bewildered by Pence classified document revelation
  11. Human microchip implants take center stage
  12. Jeffries submits Schiff, Swalwell for Intel panel, forcing fight with McCarthy
  13. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  14. Schumer declines to endorse Sinema 2024 reelection 
  15. Trump drops another lawsuit against New York attorney general
  16. It’s the tuition, stupid
  17. Ticketmaster takes heat from senators, witnesses over its power
  18. The truth about Biden’s document debacle: He didn’t ‘self-report’
Load more

Video

See all Video