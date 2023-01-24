Cruz calls for DOJ to investigate Biden documents at University of Delaware

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Tuesday called for the Department of Justice to go through President Biden’s papers kept at the University of Delaware from his time as a senator, after classified documents from the same period were found at Biden’s Delaware home.

“How many classified documents are in Joe Biden’s Senate papers at the University of Delaware? It’s time for the DOJ to investigate,” Cruz wrote on Twitter.

Documents with classified markings from Biden’s time in the Senate and his tenure as vice president have been found at a Washington office Biden previously used and at his home near Wilmington, Del.

Republicans in particular seized on the findings, calling Biden hypocritical after former President Trump drew major scrutiny for hundreds of classified documents found in an FBI search of his Florida home and club last year. The DOJ has now appointed a special counsel to investigate both cases.

Cruz’s request focuses on the trove of senatorial papers Biden donated to the University of Delaware, though the school’s special collections wing notes on its site that it’s barred public access to the papers until “they have been properly processed and archived.”

“I am right now calling for the Department of Justice, for the FBI, to examine all 1,850 boxes of those Senate records to see how many additional classified documents are in those records,” Cruz said in an episode of his podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz.”

“The answer should be none. But given Biden’s pattern, we should have zero reason to have any confidence that there are not multiple classified documents within those 1,850 boxes of Senate records,” Cruz alleged.

On Tuesday, officials announced classified documents were also found at the Indiana home of Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence.