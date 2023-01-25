trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Obama, Clinton offices say all classified documents went to Archives

by Amie Parnes - 01/25/23 12:35 PM ET
by Amie Parnes - 01/25/23 12:35 PM ET
Former President Obama
Greg Nash
Former President Obama speaks during a rally for Pennsylvania Democratic candidate for Senate John Fetterman at The Liacouras Center in Philidelphia, Pa., on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

The offices of former Presidents Obama and Clinton say they turned over all classified materials to the National Archives at the end of their presidencies.

A day after it was announced that classified materials had been found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home, both the Clinton and Obama offices told The Hill that they had sent all classified materials to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

“All of President Clinton’s classified materials were properly turned over to NARA in accordance with the Presidential Records Act,” Clinton’s office said in an email to The Hill.

“Consistent with the Presidential Records Act, all of President Obama’s classified records were submitted to the National Archives upon leaving office,” Obama’s office said in response to an email. “NARA continues to assume physical and legal custody of President Obama’s materials to date.”

Earlier this month, Freddy Ford, chief of staff to former President George W. Bush, told NewsNation that an “intensively thorough process was conducted before he left the White House when all of his presidential records — classified and unclassified — were turned over to the National Archives.” 

Both President Biden and former President Trump are dealing with controversies involving classified materials found outside the White House.

The FBI searched Trump’s Florida Mar-a-Lago home last year and found classified documents, while classified materials have been found in Biden’s Wilmington, Del., home and his former office in Washington, D.C. The Biden documents came from his time as Obama’s vice president.

Pence became the third former president or vice president to have classified documents found at this home. Pence had previously said he and his staff had ensured that no classified documents had not been turned over to the Archives.

Biden has faced scrutiny over the classified documents found at his Delaware home and at his former office. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed special prosecutors to look into both the Biden and Trump documents disclosures.

Tags Barack Obama Barack Obama Biden Biden Classified Documents Bill Clinton Clinton Donald Trump George W. Bush George W. Bush Hillary Clinton Joe Biden Mike Pence Mike Pence Obama Presidential Records Act

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  2. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  3. Senate GOP pours cold water on idea of impeaching Biden
  4. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  5. Bannon: Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘sees herself on the short list for Trump’s ...
  6. Why the IRS says to expect smaller tax refunds this year
  7. Spartz won’t support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  8. In significant shift, Biden sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine
  9. ‘Liberal’ may finally be shedding its political stigma
  10. Senators bewildered by Pence classified document revelation
  11. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  12. Firebrand appointments to Rules panel may haunt McCarthy
  13. McCarthy formally blocks Schiff, Swalwell from Intel panel
  14. Texas sues to stop Biden immigration parole program
  15. DirecTV drops Newsmax
  16. Trader Joe’s releases annual list of shopper favorites, new items take top ...
  17. College Board to revise AP African American studies class rejected by DeSantis
  18. Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
Load more

Video

See all Video