trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Emhoff heads to Europe to expand push against antisemitism

by Brett Samuels - 01/25/23 6:18 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 01/25/23 6:18 PM ET
Doug Emhoff
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff at the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will bring his work fighting antisemitism to the international stage this week, traveling to Europe amid a global rise in hate against Jews and other groups.

Emhoff will travel Thursday to Krakow, Poland, and will spend Friday visiting the Memorial and Museum at Auschwitz-Birkenau, one of the most notorious concentration camps from World War II. He will mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day there by attending a wreath-laying ceremony.

The second gentleman, who is Jewish, will visit Oskar Schindler’s enamel factory museum. Schindler saved hundreds of Jews during the Holocaust. Emhoff will also attend a roundtable with community leaders about the rise in antisemitism and how to fight it.

Emhoff on Sunday will tour the historic Jewish quarter of Krakow before departing for Berlin, where he will attend meetings with international leaders tasked with combatting antisemitism. Emhoff will be joined by Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the administration’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism.

Emhoff has used his platform as the first male spouse of a president or vice president to elevate the issue of antisemitism and talk about the importance of his Jewish faith.

“The trip is about reflecting on what we know is a dark difficult history and then renewing our commitment to take action in current times,” a senior administration official told reporters. “Throughout his engagements, the second gentleman will make clear that President Biden and Vice President Harris are fully committed to countering the rise in antisemitism.”

Emhoff has become more outspoken on the issue in the wake of several high profile instances of antisemitism.

Former President Trump in November hosted the rapper Ye and Nick Fuentes, an avowed white nationalist and Holocaust denier, for dinner at his residence last month.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, then went on the right-wing radio show of Alex Jones and espoused antisemitic rhetoric attacking Jewish people and expressing appreciation for Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

In recent weeks, Emhoff has attended a White House roundtable on the issue, met with students in Arizona on the topic and spoken with members of a White House task force focused on formulating a strategy to fight antisemitism.

The Europe trip reflects how there are broader concerns about antisemitism on an international stage, however. Administration officials noted how Russia has manipulated Holocaust history and used antisemitic tropes to further its agenda in its invasion of Ukraine, where the president and much of the population is Jewish.

One senior administration official also pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic led to a “proliferation of conspiracy theories” targeting Jews.

Administration officials said there are not likely to be major policy developments out of Emhoff’s travel this week, but said the trip is more about sharing best practices and having “an honest, frank, candid exchange of ideas.”

Tags antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt Doug Emhoff Doug Emhoff

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  2. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  3. Ukraine will now push for F-16 fighter jets, government adviser says
  4. Fulton County sparks questions about whether Trump will face charges 
  5. Senate GOP pours cold water on idea of impeaching Biden
  6. Pompeo accuses Schiff of leaking classified information 
  7. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  8. Why the IRS says to expect smaller tax refunds this year
  9. Santos in newly resurfaced podcast mulled possibility Epstein was still alive
  10. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  11. Spartz won’t support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  12. Florida students threaten lawsuit against DeSantis over African American ...
  13. DirecTV drops Newsmax
  14. ‘Liberal’ may finally be shedding its political stigma
  15. Firebrand appointments to Rules panel may haunt McCarthy
  16. Elaine Chao: Trump’s racist attacks say ‘a whole lot more about him than it ...
  17. McCarthy formally blocks Schiff, Swalwell from Intel panel
  18. Manchin meets with McCarthy on debt limit 
Load more

Video

See all Video