trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden: I won’t let GOP use debt ceiling as ‘bargaining chip’

by Brett Samuels - 01/26/23 3:53 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 01/26/23 3:53 PM ET

President Biden on Thursday called the prospect of the federal government defaulting on its debt “mind-boggling” but pushed back against Republican lawmakers seeking to leverage negotiations over raising the debt ceiling in exchange for spending cuts.

“If Republicans want to work together on real solutions and continue to grow manufacturing jobs, build the strongest economy in the world and make sure Americans are paid a fair wage, I’m ready,” Biden said in remarks on the economy in Springfield, Va. “But I will not let anyone use the full faith and credit of the United States as a bargaining chip.”

Biden’s comments come as the White House has staked out the position that it will not negotiate with Republicans over the debt limit. Administration officials believe the debt ceiling should be raised as part of a clean vote, without other conditions attached.

Some Republicans have argued the government should agree to cuts or reforms to major programs in order to limit future spending as part of any agreement to raise the debt ceiling. Even some moderate Republicans have suggested Biden will have to come to the negotiating table to hammer out an agreement.

“The very notion that we would default on the safest, most respected debt in the world is mind-boggling,” Biden said. “I’m not going to get into the reckless threats that take the economy hostage in order to force an agenda that’s going to only limit American workers and weaken us internationally. I won’t let that happen.”

Biden placed much of the blame for the state of the debt on his predecessor, noting that roughly 25 percent of the current national debt total was accumulated during the Trump administration. The Biden administration has argued its spending bills are paid for and will ultimately cut the debt by nearly $2 trillion. But that amount is a drop in the bucket compared to the total debt, which is nearly $31 trillion.

Congress must act to raise the debt limit in the coming months, or the U.S. will default. The debt limit allows the government to pay money it has already approved, not cover new spending. 

White House officials and economists have warned that failing to raise the debt limit could result in economic catastrophe, including job losses, a stock market decline and the loss of government services for veterans, seniors and other Americans.

Biden’s remarks on Thursday came as part of a broader speech on the economy, where he touted the accomplishments of his first two years in office while lambasting House Republicans for some of the proposals they’ve put forward since regaining the majority this month.

He mocked the GOP for a bill proposal that would establish a 30 percent national sales tax, noting that Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has said he opposes the idea.

“The Republican Speaker says he’s not so sure he’s for it,” Biden said.

Administration officials have also criticized a House GOP bill that would restrict releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, arguing it would limit the federal government’s contingency options in times of crisis and potentially drive up oil prices.

Biden’s economic speech on Thursday served as something of a preview of the months to come as he hits the road to pitch voters on his agenda and accomplishments of the past two years in preparation for a likely 2024 campaign announcement.

The president touted the benefits of the bipartisan infrastructure law and a bipartisan bill to boost investments in semiconductor chip manufacturing, both of which he said would create good-paying jobs and revitalize communities.

He also highlighted passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which passed with only Democratic votes and funds key White House priorities like cutting health care costs and increasing investments in green technology intended to combat climate change.

Biden said Thursday he is tapping several top administration officials to lead an “Invest in America” Cabinet that will ensure those bills and other parts of his economic agenda are used to maximize job creation. Members including the secretaries of Transportation, Labor, Commerce and Energy, as well as senior White House advisers like Mitch Landrieu, who oversaw implementation of the infrastructure bill.

Tags Biden debt ceiling Joe Biden Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Mitch Landrieu Mitch McConnell

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel
  2. Santos loans deepen questions around campaign finances
  3. Trump’s typical social posts could push up against Meta’s rules
  4. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  5. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  6. DeSantis wades into RNC race: ‘I like what Harmeet Dhillon has said’
  7. Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at ...
  8. Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
  9. House lawmakers launch ‘Congressional Dads Caucus’
  10. California seeks disbarment of Eastman following Trump memo
  11. Memphis braces for release of video footage in Tyre Nichols beating
  12. McHenry says McCarthy would not be Speaker if Rogers wasn’t pulled back
  13. Biden: I won’t let GOP use debt ceiling as ‘bargaining chip’
  14. NJ Democrat rips return of indoor smoking to House 
  15. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  16. US forces kill key ISIS leader in Somalia
  17. 2024 will mark 20 years since Republicans last won the popular vote. Can they ...
  18. Schiff jumps into California Senate race
Load more

Video

See all Video