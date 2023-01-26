trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

FBI’s Wray laments frequency of classified document mishandling

by Julia Shapero - 01/26/23 5:02 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 01/26/23 5:02 PM ET
Christopher Wray
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks at the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday lamented the frequent mishandling of classified documents, following the recent discovery of classified materials at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home.

“We have had, for quite a number of years, any number of mishandling investigations,” Wray said at a press conference on Thursday. “That is unfortunately a regular part of our counterintelligence divisions’, counterintelligence programs’ work.”

The “small number of documents” found at Pence’s home follow a series of classified document discoveries that have plagued President Biden and former President Trump.

“People need to be conscious of the rules regarding classified information and appropriate handling,” Wray added. “Those rules are there for a reason.”

In the wake of the slew of discoveries, the National Archives has reportedly asked former presidents and vice presidents to search their personal records to ensure they do not “inadvertently” contain any presidential records, including classified materials, according to CNN.

Pence’s attorney said in a letter notifying the Archives of the documents’ discovery last week that the former vice president had brought in outside counsel to review his personal records after several classified documents were found at Biden’s Wilmington, Del., home and former Washington, D.C., office.

The White House confirmed this month that several documents with classified markings had been found in November at an office used by Biden for several years after his vice presidency. Additional searches of Biden’s homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Del., turned up several more documents.

Trump has also been plagued with issues over his handling of classified documents, although on a larger scale. Some 300 classified documents were retrieved from the former president’s residence at Mar-a-Lago over the course of last year, about 100 of which were recovered in an FBI search of the property in August.

The Justice Department sought a search warrant for Trump’s property last summer, amid concerns that the former president had failed to turn over all remaining classified materials despite being subpoenaed earlier that year.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed special counsels to lead investigations into both Trump’s and Biden’s handling of classified materials.

Tags Biden Christopher Wray Christopher Wray classified documents Donald Trump FBI Justice Department Merrick Garland Mike Pence Mike Pence National Archives President Biden special counsel

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel
  2. Santos loans deepen questions around campaign finances
  3. Trump’s typical social posts could push up against Meta’s rules
  4. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  5. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  6. Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at ...
  7. Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
  8. DeSantis wades into RNC race: ‘I like what Harmeet Dhillon has said’
  9. House lawmakers launch ‘Congressional Dads Caucus’
  10. Memphis braces for release of video footage in Tyre Nichols beating
  11. McHenry says McCarthy would not be Speaker if Rogers wasn’t pulled back
  12. 2024 will mark 20 years since Republicans last won the popular vote. Can they ...
  13. California seeks disbarment of Eastman following Trump memo
  14. Biden: I won’t let GOP use debt ceiling as ‘bargaining chip’
  15. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  16. US forces kill key ISIS leader in Somalia
  17. Schiff jumps into California Senate race
  18. Republicans tap McCormick to oust Sen. Casey in 2024 Pennsylvania race
Load more

Video

See all Video