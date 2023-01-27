trending:

Administration

Biden admin breaks down student debt relief numbers: California had the most applicants; Wyoming the fewest

by Lexi Lonas - 01/27/23 12:32 PM ET
Paul Morigi / Stringer/ Getty
Student loan borrowers and the Too Much Talent Band thank President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for extending the student loan pause and now demand that they cancel student debt at a gathering outside The White House on January 13, 2022 in Washington, DC.

The Biden administration released state-by-state data on Friday breaking down who applied for President Biden’s student debt relief program last year. 

While the program that would give millions of Americans up to $20,000 in student debt relief is being challenged before the Supreme Court, the Biden administration broke down the data of those who seek it.

The information released by the administration showed that more than 26 million Americans from all 50 states have applied or were automatically declared eligible for the program and more than 16 million applications were fully approved and were sent to loan servicers to be discharged. 

The applications were opened up back in October but were on the Department of Education’s site for less than a month. The applications had to be taken down due to court battles against the program. 

While the applications were up, the biggest states, California and Texas, also had the highest number of those who applied or were automatically eligible. California had 2.3 million applications and 1.4 million approved. Texas had 2.1 million applications and 1.3 million approved. 

Wyoming was at the bottom of the pack with only 30,000 applications and 18,000 approved, with Alaska in second-to-last place with 38,000 applications and 24,000 approved. 

In the fact sheet, the administration said more than 40 million borrowers would be eligible under the program and 90 percent of the benefits from the relief would go to those making less than $75,000 a year.

The program was stopped due to a barrage of lawsuits that were filed against it. Two of the lawsuits prevailed above the others and are now making the case against the debt relief to the Supreme Court. 

The data was released the same day the plaintiffs in both of the lawsuits have to give their opening briefs to the Supreme Court. 

Next month, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments for both cases, with a final decision on the legality of the program likely to come in May or June.

Tags Biden student debt relief applications student debt relief program Student loan forgiveness Supreme Court

