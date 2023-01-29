trending:

Administration

Poll: Equal percentage of Americans concerned about Biden, Trump classified docs

by Olafimihan Oshin - 01/29/23 1:32 PM ET
Associated Press-Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press-Manuel Balce Ceneta

An equal percentage of Americans said they were concerned about classified documents found at the homes of both President Biden and former President Trump.

In a new NBC News poll published on Sunday, 67 percent of respondents said they were concerned about classified documents being found at Biden’s Delaware home, with the same percentage saying the same of materials found at Trump’s Florida property.

The percentage differed slightly when respondents were asked the opposite, with 18 percent saying they’re not worried about the controversy when it came to Biden and 20 percent when it came to Trump.

The NBC News poll comes as both Biden and Trump face criticism over classified materials being discovered at their homes. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed special counsels to oversee the investigations in both cases.

Materials were also discovered last week at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence, with his attorney writing in a letter that Pence’s team notified the National Archives about the discovery of a small number of documents at the former vice president’s residence. 

Pence’s attorney said Pence was “unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence.”

The NBC News poll was conducted from Jan. 20 to Jan. 24 with a total of 1,000 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 3.1 percentage points.

