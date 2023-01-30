Man who disarmed Monterey Park shooting suspect invited to State of the Union 

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) invited Brandon Tsay to be her guest at the upcoming State of the Union, an offer of honor after he disarmed the man suspected of killing at least 11 in Monterey Park, Calif.

Chu invited Tsay to the annual Washington, D.C., event in remarks as he received several California honors and recognition at a Lunar New Year celebration in Alhambra, Calif., according to CBS News and other outlets that covered the festivities.

But Chu said that shortly after she extended her invitation, President Biden called Tsay to do the same.

“Only an hour after I talked to [Tsay], President Biden himself asked him to be his guest at the State of the Union. … Brandon, how could you turn me down?” Chu said, per CBS News footage.

The Hill has reached out to the White House to confirm.

After opening fire in Monterey Park’s Star Ballroom Dance Studio, the suspect — 72-year-old Huu Can Tran — traveled with a weapon to a second dancehall location, the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra.

Tsay wrestled with Tran and eventually disarmed him in a move that Chu and other California officials have said likely prevented a second bout of gunfire and deaths.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said the shooter walked into the Alhambra dancehall “with the intent to kill more people” before he was disarmed and forced to flee.

“This could have been much worse,” Luna said.

The suspect was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and investigators are now probing possible motivations behind the tragedy, while lawmakers are pushing for gun control.