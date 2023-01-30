trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden says US won’t provide Ukraine with F-16s

by Alex Gangitano - 01/30/23 4:56 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 01/30/23 4:56 PM ET

President Biden responded “no” when asked on Monday if the United States will provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Biden last week announced a decision to send 31 Abrams battle tanks to the country. Shortly after that announcement, Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine’s Defense secretary, told The Hill that he was optimistic about receiving Western fighter jets, like American F-16s.

The U.S., however, has resisted sending the fighter jets, with national security adviser John Kirby saying last week he “can’t blame the Ukrainians for wanting more and more systems.” 

“It’s not the first time they’ve talked about fighter jets, but I don’t have any announcements to make on that front,” he added.

Ukrainians have sought American F-16s since early last year when Russia first invaded.  

The president also told reporters Monday that he’s “not sure” if he will go to Europe for the one-year anniversary of the start of the war, which is next month. He added though that he was planning to visit Poland but didn’t yet know when.

Biden announced last week that the U.S. will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, matching a German announcement to immediately provide tanks. That decision marked an about-face for the Biden administration, which had previously insisted the Abrams would be of little benefit to Ukraine due to its costly and laborious maintenance and upkeep.  

Ukraine lobbied hard for the U.S., Germany and other countries to supply the tanks, which it said would be critical to a spring counteroffensive against Moscow. It will take several months before the U.S.-made tanks arrive in Kyiv.

Tags Joe Biden John Kirby

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate Judiciary mulls action amid fallout from Durham probe
  2. Trump sues journalist Bob Woodward
  3. White House blasts McCarthy for comments on strengthening Social ...
  4. Graham floats potential compromise on qualified immunity
  5. Twenty-four GOP senators warn they will oppose debt limit increase without ...
  6. Biden administration unveils new green card design with eye on enhanced security
  7. DOJ declines to release communication on Biden docs to House Judiciary
  8. Biden administration plans to end COVID public health emergency in May
  9. Tim Scott is pivotal figure as Tyre Nichols beating rekindles talk of police ...
  10. Germany warns against arms race as Ukraine pushes for missiles, jets 
  11. Megyn Kelly ripped online after criticizing Jill Biden’s ‘Dr.’ title 
  12. What three hard-line conservatives plan to do with their seats on the Rules ...
  13. Chiefs star Kelce to Cincinnati mayor: ‘Know your role and shut your mouth’
  14. Lake attacks Gallego as ‘AOC of Arizona’ after Senate announcement
  15. House Intel members look for ‘reset’ after partisan era of Schiff, Nunes
  16. The cracks in the GOP are growing into gaping holes
  17. Manhattan prosecutor presenting evidence in Trump Stormy Daniels hush money ...
  18. Biden says US won’t provide Ukraine with F-16s
Load more

Video

See all Video