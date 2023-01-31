trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden to ask McCarthy for commitment to avoid default at Wednesday meeting

by Brett Samuels - 01/31/23 9:10 AM ET
by Brett Samuels - 01/31/23 9:10 AM ET
Getty Images, Greg Nash

President Biden at a Wednesday meeting plans to ask Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) if he will commit to avoiding a default and if he will release a budget proposal outlining House GOP spending plans, according to a White House memo.

The memo, which was circulated ahead of Biden’s meeting with McCarthy, detailed how the president and his team plan to press the Speaker on two key points as they seek a commitment to raise the debt ceiling without tying it to spending cuts.

“At Wednesday’s meeting, President Biden will pose two questions to Speaker McCarthy,” National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young wrote in the memo.

The first question is whether McCarthy will “commit to the bedrock principle that the United States will never default on its financial obligations,” citing comments from other congressional leaders such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has said the government will not default.

“President Biden will ask Speaker McCarthy to publicly assure the American people and the rest of the world that the United States will, as always, honor all of its financial obligations,” the two officials wrote.

The second question is when McCarthy and House Republicans will release their budget. 

Deese and Young said Biden will release a White House budget proposal on March 9, and they called it “essential” for McCarthy to do the same “so that the American people can see how House Republicans plan to reduce the deficit,” specifically whether it would include cuts to Social Security and Medicare or other government programs.

“Any serious conversation about economic and fiscal policy needs to start with a clear understanding of the participants’ goals and proposals,” Deese and Young wrote in the memo. “Speaker McCarthy and his Caucus need to transparently lay out to the American people their fiscal and economic proposals in the normal budget process.”

The memo includes comments from McConnell, former President Trump and former President Reagan pushing back over the decades on the idea of a government default. McConnell said as recently as this month that he did not believe the government would default on its debt.

It also includes data showing how House GOP proposals like extending Trump-era tax cuts or repealing parts of the Inflation Reduction Act would add to the national deficit, despite McCarthy and other lawmakers arguing they want to use debt ceiling negotiations to lower the deficit.

Biden and McCarthy’s meeting on Wednesday will be their first one-on-one meeting since McCarthy became Speaker.

Congress must act to raise the debt limit in the coming months, or the U.S. will default. The debt limit allows the government to pay money it has already approved, not cover any new spending. 

White House officials and economists have warned that failing to raise the debt limit could result in economic catastrophe, including job losses, a stock market decline and the loss of government services for veterans, seniors and other Americans.

The president and his team have insisted the debt ceiling should be raised without conditions, pointing to past precedent. Some Republicans, however, have signaled they plan to use the upcoming negotiations as leverage to try and secure cuts to government spending they consider wasteful.

Tags Biden biden administration Biden McCarthy meeting Brian Deese debt ceiling default Kevin McCarthy Shalanda Young Speaker White House

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Santos steps down from committee assignments
  2. Trump-DeSantis rivalry approaches boiling point
  3. Senate Judiciary mulls action amid fallout from Durham probe
  4. Biden administration unveils new green card design with eye on enhanced security
  5. White House blasts McCarthy for comments on strengthening Social ...
  6. Graham floats potential compromise on qualified immunity
  7. Gaetz undecided on blocking Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  8. Biden administration plans to end COVID public health emergency in May
  9. House GOP set to rev engine with first investigatory hearings 
  10. Twenty-four GOP senators warn they will oppose debt limit increase without ...
  11. Here are 3 things the end of the COVID public health emergency could undo
  12. Mitch Daniels passes on Senate campaign
  13. Russian forces unlikely to break through after buildup in southeastern Ukraine: ...
  14. 100,000 chickens die in fire at Connecticut egg farm
  15. If ‘Independent’ were a party, it could dominate American politics
  16. Seventh Memphis officer suspended in Tyre Nichols death investigation
  17. Trump sues journalist Bob Woodward
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — House GOP begins uphill budget quest
Load more

Video

See all Video