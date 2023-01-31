trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Gun safety groups press Biden on executive actions, details on legislation implementation

by Alex Gangitano - 01/31/23 9:24 AM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 01/31/23 9:24 AM ET
FILE – FBI officials walk towards the crime scene at Mountain Mushroom Farm, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, after a gunman killed several people at two agricultural businesses in Half Moon Bay, Calif. Officers arrested a suspect in Monday’s shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff’s substation, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said. (AP Photo/Aaron Kehoe, File)

Gun safety advocates on Tuesday called on President Biden to announce a comprehensive plan to prevent gun violence at his State of the Union address next month.

“While Congress must continue to prioritize gun violence prevention, you have the opportunity to act boldly by announcing a comprehensive plan of action to reduce gun deaths at the State of the Union on February 7, 2023,” the groups wrote in a letter to Biden.

The coalition of 117 organizations called for the plan to include declaring a national emergency around gun violence, establishing a federal office for gun violence prevention and appointing a full-time director for the effort.

Additionally, they called for executive actions like fully enforcing the ban on the importation of foreign-made assault weapons with no ‘sporting purpose’ and instructing the Federal Trade Commission to fully enforce regulations that prohibit unfair or deceptive practices related to the advertising of firearms to minors.

The groups that signed the letter included Brady, Gun Violence Prevention PAC, March for Our Lives, MomsRising and Newtown Action Network.

While they have applauded the gun safety legislation Biden signed into law this summer, they also called for a detailed implementation plan that includes ensuring that funding is directed to communities most impacted by violence, as well as training investigators to properly conduct background checks on gun buyers under age 21.

They also asked for Biden to press Congress to commit $5 billion in funding for community violence intervention programs and for Biden to communicate the scope of this crisis with the American people by developing public campaigns that focus on the risks of keeping firearms in the home.

The groups demanded more leadership overall from Biden on gun violence prevention, especially in light of the new GOP-led House.

“The growing gun violence crisis and the stated intention of the new leadership in the House of Representatives to block life-saving legislation demands a higher level of leadership from your White House. We urge you to lay out a concrete plan of action for saving lives at the State of the Union,” they wrote.

Biden, following two mass shootings in California earlier this month, has renewed his calls for Congress to ban assault weapons. But such a ban does not appear to have the votes in Congress, especially in a GOP-led House.

Tags Biden Biden administration Gun control mass shootings State of the Union

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Santos steps down from committee assignments
  2. Trump-DeSantis rivalry approaches boiling point
  3. Senate Judiciary mulls action amid fallout from Durham probe
  4. Biden administration unveils new green card design with eye on enhanced security
  5. Gaetz undecided on blocking Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  6. White House blasts McCarthy for comments on strengthening Social ...
  7. Graham floats potential compromise on qualified immunity
  8. Biden administration plans to end COVID public health emergency in May
  9. Juan Williams: Republicans’ troubles start with failing to catch a ‘red ...
  10. Here are 3 things the end of the COVID public health emergency could undo
  11. House GOP set to rev engine with first investigatory hearings 
  12. I voted for George Santos. He owes his constituents answers — now 
  13. Russian forces unlikely to break through after buildup in southeastern Ukraine: ...
  14. Mitch Daniels passes on Senate campaign
  15. New York reps say Santos should not be allowed classified information
  16. Trump sues journalist Bob Woodward
  17. Seventh Memphis officer suspended in Tyre Nichols death investigation
  18. Twenty-four GOP senators warn they will oppose debt limit increase without ...
Load more

Video

See all Video