Administration

White House condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Pakistan

by Alex Gangitano - 01/31/23 1:32 PM ET
AP Photo/Zubair Khan
Security officials and rescue workers search bodies at the site of suicide bombing, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. A suicide bomber struck Monday inside a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing multiple people and wounding scores of worshippers, officials said.

The White House on Tuesday condemned this week’s terrorist attack on a mosque in Pakistan, noting that reports say the death toll is up to 100 people.

The suicide bomb blast in Peshawar in northwestern Pakistan is one of the deadliest militant attacks in the country in years, leaving more than 200 people injured. Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has accused the Pakistani Taliban of the attack.

White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson in a statement called targeting a mosque particularly inexcusable.

“This is tragic and heartbreaking news, and we extend our deep condolences to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives. Terrorism is indefensible, and to target worshippers is unconscionable,” Watson said.

She added that the United States is ready to provide support to Pakistan “in its efforts to recover and rebuild.”

The suicide bomber is suspected of using more than 26 pounds of explosives, CNN reported.

The mosque was located in a highly secured police compound in Peshawar. The attack has raised alarms with authorities over how the bomber carried it out amid an increase in activity from the Pakistani Taliban, known as TTP, The Associated Press reported.

