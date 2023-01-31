FBI searched Penn Biden Center last November after discovery of classified documents: reports

FBI officials searched the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement last November after lawyers for President Biden found classified documents there from his time as vice president, according to multiple reports.

CBS News first reported that the FBI searched the offices where Biden worked for a time between his vice presidency and running for president in 2020 after his attorneys found materials with classified markings on Nov. 2.

The president’s team cooperated with the search, multiple outlets reported. Biden’s team similarly cooperated with an FBI search of his Delaware home earlier this month after classified documents were found there.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment about the November FBI search of the Penn Biden Center offices.

The president’s team disclosed earlier this month that classified materials from Biden’s time as vice president were found on Nov. 2, 2022, at his old Washington, D.C., office. The White House did not publicly confirm the discovery until it was reported in the press.

In the roughly three weeks since news first broke of the findings, the White House has confirmed additional discoveries of classified material at Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence. An initial discovery was made there in December, followed by two separate discoveries this month at the home in a garage and adjacent room.

The White House has stressed that it notified the National Archives and Justice Department each time classified materials were found and turned the documents over. Officials have also emphasized that the administration is fully cooperating with an ongoing Justice Department review of the situation.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to oversee matters related to the Biden document discoveries.

The Biden findings came months after the FBI searched former President Trump’s Florida home to recover classified materials after an initial January search found he had taken dozens of highly sensitive materials with him upon leaving the White House in January 2021.

Last week, a lawyer for former Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged a small number of classified materials were found at Pence’s Indiana home. The attorney said Pence had been unaware of the contents previously, and his team has been cooperating with the Justice Department and National Archives.