Biden set to deliver 2023 State of the Union Address. What you need to know

Less than a year after delivering his first State of the Union Address, President Biden is set to speak to a joint session of Congress again, this time under different circumstances.

Biden marked his first year in office on March 1, 2022, with Democratic majorities in both the House and Senate. While Republicans were unable to usher in the “red wave” they expected in November, the midterms still gave the GOP the majority in the House of Representatives and Rep. Kevin McCarthy the gavel.

With a divided Congress, Biden will have to work in a bipartisan manner to get his agenda passed and will have a chance to voice what he wants to get done in the coming year.

When is the State of the Union Address?

President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union Address on Feb. 7. (AP)

Biden will speak to Congress on Feb. 7, with plenty of issues, including gun violence, police reform, the economy and the war in Ukraine at the forefront of many Americans’ minds.

The speech is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET with the Republican response set to follow afterwards. Republicans have not announced who will speak.

The announcement comes as a new Marist poll shows that more than 60 percent of Americans believe the state of the union is not strong.

The Hill will carry the State of the Union Address live.