Biden to host Lula at White House, with Brazilian democracy on agenda

President Biden will welcome President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil to the White House on Feb. 10, the White House announced on Tuesday.

The meeting is intended “to further strengthen the close relationship between the United States and Brazil,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. The two presidents are expected to discuss the United States’ support for Brazil’s democracy and how they can promote inclusion and democratic values around the world.

Their focus on promoting inclusion and democratic values comes ahead of the upcoming Summit for Democracy in March.

They also will discuss addressing issues like “combatting climate change, safeguarding food security, encouraging economic development, strengthening peace and security, and managing regional migration,” Jean-Pierre said.

Biden earlier this month spoke with Lula the day after the riots that broke out in Brazil. During the call, the president invited him to Washington in early February and Lula accepted the invitation.

Biden also condemned the riots, which took place a week after Lula’s inauguration. Thousands of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who lost his reelection bid in October, stormed government offices in a scene reminiscent of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.