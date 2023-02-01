Biden physical to be completed Feb. 16, over two weeks later than expected

President Biden’s physical will be completed on Feb. 16, which is more than two weeks later than when the White House previously said his physical would be done.

The results of the physical will be “released publicly in the same manner as last year,” a White House spokesperson told The Hill on Wednesday.

The spokesperson noted that the delay “was just a matter of scheduling around what has been a busy and evolving travel schedule in recent weeks.”

The Feb. 16 date will come just a week after the president’s State of the Union address, which is slated for Feb. 7. Around that time is also when Biden is expected to indicate that he will officially be running for a second term.

The White House had said that the president’s physical would be completed by the end of January. When asked for an update on Biden’s physical, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Jan. 20 said, “We will have one … by the time the end of this month is out.”

The president on Thanksgiving told reporters that part of the exam is already done and the rest would be completed by the end of 2022. Biden turned 80 in November.

“Part of my physical is already done and I’ll be getting it before the end of the year,” Biden said.

Biden’s last physical was completed in November 2021, and his physician determined he was healthy and fit to execute the duties of the presidency.

Kevin O’Connor, physician to the president, then returned to the spotlight to provide updates on the president’s health when Biden first tested positive for COVID-19 in July.