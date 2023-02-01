trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Dept of Ed: American Rescue Plan, other relief measures helped 18M college students

by Lexi Lonas - 02/01/23 12:51 PM ET
by Lexi Lonas - 02/01/23 12:51 PM ET
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is pictured in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Aug. 24, 2022.

The Department of Education released data on Wednesday highlighting the financial help the American Rescue Plan (ARP) gave millions of college students during the pandemic. 

The massive COVID-19 relief package designated $40 billion to the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), with half of that money, as well as other relief measures, going directly toward college students, according to the report. 

Around 18 million students received direct financial aid through the ARP and other measures since the beginning of 2021. This money was given to students as emergency financial aid grants and discharged unpaid student account balances. 

Among those receiving direct financial aid, 80 percent were Pell Grant recipients. The direct aid also went to 6 million community college students, 450,000 students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, 8 million students at minority-serving institutions and 24,000 students at Tribal Colleges and Universities. 

“The report released today offers the clearest picture yet of how colleges and universities used HEERF dollars to get help to the students most in need. It helps paint a picture of what was happening in our country and how students benefited,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said during a press call. 

In 2021, 90 percent of institutions said the funds from HEERF helped keep students at risk of dropping out of school from doing so.

The report says 90 percent of all HEERF funding was used by the institutions by the end of 2022.

Cardona said he visited dozens of colleges to see how the funds were being used “to address housing and food insecurity, to expand mental health supports and offer emergency financial aid.”

Tags american rescue plan college students COVID-19 pandemic Department of Education Miguel Cardona Miguel Cardona

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators rally to defend DeSantis from Trump attacks 
  2. House Dems eye discharge petition as escape hatch on debt ceiling 
  3. GOP moves to stop unelectable Senate candidates
  4. Watch live: House Judiciary holds hearing on Biden border policies
  5. Progressives alarmed over Biden’s new chief of staff
  6. College Board revises African American studies class after DeSantis criticism
  7. Watch live: Fed Chair Powell holds press conference on policy actions
  8. Spartz says she will support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  9. Republican House Oversight Committee disbands Subcommittee on Civil Rights and ...
  10. Trump vows to punish doctors, hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to ...
  11. Trump knocks DeSantis as ‘RINO GLOBALIST’
  12. Senate Republicans pen letter asking DirecTV to explain decision ditching ...
  13. Biden, McCarthy meet for high stakes debt showdown
  14. McConnell accuses Schumer of hypocrisy on debt limit 
  15. Senate Judiciary mulls action amid fallout from Durham probe
  16. Ohio high school musical abruptly halted, deemed ‘vulgar’
  17. Cohen says he turned over cellphones to Manhattan prosecutors investigating ...
  18. Biden administration unveils new green card design with eye on enhanced security
Load more

Video

See all Video