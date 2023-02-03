trending:

Administration

Biden to travel to Wisconsin, Florida after State of the Union address

by Alex Gangitano - 02/03/23 5:32 PM ET
President Joe Biden walks to the podium at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. He is expected to continue traveling to tout his agenda following the State of the Union ahead of an expected reelection bid announcement. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Biden will travel to Wisconsin and Florida in the days after he delivers the State of the Union address.

The trips are part of an uptick in travel in the new year “to showcase how the President’s plan is creating jobs, rebuilding our infrastructure, lowering costs for families, investing in our future, and delivering for families too often left behind,” the White House said Friday in a statement.

Biden is also expected to officially indicate whether he will run for a second term around the State of the Union, which is slated for Tuesday.

He will travel to the Madison, Wis., area on Wednesday to discuss his economic plan. On Thursday, he will travel to Tampa, Fla., to discuss his plan to protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare and lower health care costs, according to the White House.

Biden visited three different states this week — Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania — to tout his agenda in the lead-up to his State of the Union address. He used the trips to sharpen his campaign message ahead of an expected reelection announcement.

Also this week, Biden’s former chief of staff Ron Klain squashed lingering skepticism over whether the president will seek another term. He told attendees of the chief of staff transition event on Wednesday that he looks forward to being by the president’s side when he runs in 2024.

