Jill Biden to present Grammy award Sunday night

First lady Jill Biden will be among the award presenters at the Grammys in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The Recording Academy announced on Wednesday that Jill Biden would be among the presenters along with Viola Davis, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Billy Crystal, James Corden, Olivia Rodrigo and Cardi B.

The first lady arrived Saturday afternoon at the Hollywood/Burbank Airport from Camp Pendleton, where she participated in a round table discussion with military families, according to KCBS-TV Channel 2.

She said to the roundtable that she “felt such a sense of pride about the effort” from the military to bring down the suspected Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, according to CBS.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama presented at the Grammys in 2019, and the next year won an award for her audiobook, “Becoming.”

The awards ceremony will be aired live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Trevor Noah will host the show for the third year in a row.