Biden ‘deeply saddened’ by loss of life, earthquake destruction in Turkey and Syria

President Biden on Monday said he’s “deeply saddened” by the destruction and loss of life in Turkey and Syria, where a massive earthquake has killed more than 2,300 people.

“Jill and I were deeply saddened by the news of the devastating earthquakes that have thus far claimed thousands of lives in Türkiye and Syria. … Today, our hearts and our deepest condolences are with all those who have lost precious loved ones, those who are injured, and those who saw their homes and businesses destroyed,” Biden said in a statement.

The president authorized an “immediate U.S. response” and has been working closely with Turkey, a NATO ally.

“At my direction, senior American officials reached out immediately to their Turkish counterparts to coordinate any and all needed assistance. Our teams are deploying quickly to begin to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and address the needs of those injured and displaced by the earthquake. U.S.-supported humanitarian partners are also responding to the destruction in Syria,” Biden said.

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit before dawn in Istanbul on Monday and was followed by intense aftershocks, some still above a 7 in magnitude — the most powerful shake to hit the region in decades. Hundreds of buildings were downed, trapping many in the wreckage.

The death toll has already climbed rapidly in the hours after the quake, and the number is expected to continue rising as rescuers comb the rubble in the coming days.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan early Monday had said Biden directed the U.S. Agency for International Development and other government bodies to “assess U.S. response options to help those most affected,” Sullivan said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday also expressed a “deep sadness” at the reports coming out of the region.

“The United States expresses our deep sadness at the tragic loss of life and destruction across Türkiye and Syria from today’s earthquakes. We extend our condolences to the families of those affected and are assessing our comprehensive response options,” Blinken said in a statement.

The secretary said he’s directed his team to stay in touch with Turkish allies and humanitarian partners “to determine what the region needs.”

Turkey houses a high number of refugees, who are expected to be among those most impacted by the earthquake’s damage. Neighboring Syria has been plagued by an ongoing civil war for more than a decade.

“Our initial assistance response to Türkiye is already underway, and U.S.-supported humanitarian organizations in Syria are responding to the earthquakes’ effects across the country. We are determined to do all that we can to help those affected by these earthquakes in the days, weeks, and months ahead,” Blinken said.