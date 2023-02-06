trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden ‘deeply saddened’ by loss of life, earthquake destruction in Turkey and Syria

by Julia Mueller - 02/06/23 11:02 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 02/06/23 11:02 AM ET
President Biden
Annabelle Gordon
President Biden speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

President Biden on Monday said he’s “deeply saddened” by the destruction and loss of life in Turkey and Syria, where a massive earthquake has killed more than 2,300 people. 

“Jill and I were deeply saddened by the news of the devastating earthquakes that have thus far claimed thousands of lives in Türkiye and Syria. … Today, our hearts and our deepest condolences are with all those who have lost precious loved ones, those who are injured, and those who saw their homes and businesses destroyed,” Biden said in a statement.

The president authorized an “immediate U.S. response” and has been working closely with Turkey, a NATO ally. 

“At my direction, senior American officials reached out immediately to their Turkish counterparts to coordinate any and all needed assistance. Our teams are deploying quickly to begin to support Turkish search and rescue efforts and address the needs of those injured and displaced by the earthquake. U.S.-supported humanitarian partners are also responding to the destruction in Syria,” Biden said.

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit before dawn in Istanbul on Monday and was followed by intense aftershocks, some still above a 7 in magnitude — the most powerful shake to hit the region in decades. Hundreds of buildings were downed, trapping many in the wreckage. 

The death toll has already climbed rapidly in the hours after the quake, and the number is expected to continue rising as rescuers comb the rubble in the coming days.  

National security adviser Jake Sullivan early Monday had said Biden directed the U.S. Agency for International Development and other government bodies to “assess U.S. response options to help those most affected,” Sullivan said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday also expressed a “deep sadness” at the reports coming out of the region. 

“The United States expresses our deep sadness at the tragic loss of life and destruction across Türkiye and Syria from today’s earthquakes. We extend our condolences to the families of those affected and are assessing our comprehensive response options,” Blinken said in a statement.

The secretary said he’s directed his team to stay in touch with Turkish allies and humanitarian partners “to determine what the region needs.” 

Turkey houses a high number of refugees, who are expected to be among those most impacted by the earthquake’s damage. Neighboring Syria has been plagued by an ongoing civil war for more than a decade.

“Our initial assistance response to Türkiye is already underway, and U.S.-supported humanitarian organizations in Syria are responding to the earthquakes’ effects across the country. We are determined to do all that we can to help those affected by these earthquakes in the days, weeks, and months ahead,” Blinken said.

Tags Aid Antony Blinken Antony Blinken Biden death toll earthquake Jake Sullivan Jake Sullivan Joe Biden NATO Syria Turkey Turkey earthquake

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. What we know about Chinese balloon sightings during Trump presidency
  2. DeSantis wants a ‘core curriculum.’ That idea is college kryptonite.
  3. Trump, Christie exchange fire after gloomy 2024 prediction
  4. GOP critic dials up pressure on McConnell: ‘Tired of caving’
  5. Most in new poll say Biden hasn’t achieved much in first two years 
  6. Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in ...
  7. Chinese balloons flew over US three times during Trump administration: officials
  8. Five ways a federal debt default could hurt Americans
  9. Daylight saving time: When will the clocks change this year?
  10. As a US Navy fighter pilot, I witnessed unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). ...
  11. Obama defense secretary questions Biden’s response to Chinese balloon
  12. Prospects rise for NY charges against Trump in Stormy Daniels case
  13. DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting drag holiday ...
  14. New study ranks best places to live in America
  15. Top Intelligence Committee Democrat: ‘We’ll learn a lot’ from downed ...
  16. Melania Trump watched 2019 ISIS raid from Situation Room, suggested ‘hero ...
  17. Ohio governor warns of explosion risk, orders evacuations near train derailment ...
  18. Five things Biden is likely to say and not say in the State of the Union
Load more

Video

See all Video