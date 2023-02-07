Live coverage: Biden set to deliver State of the Union

President Biden delivers the State of the Union tonight, his third time addressing a joint session of Congress but his first before a divided government.

Biden is expected to tout his administration’s and Democrats’ accomplishments over the past year, using the speech as a launching pad for a 2024 presidential run. He will also lay out his priorities for the coming year, likely touching on the debt ceiling, police reform and the economy.

At the same time, Republicans are looking to fight back, and they’ve already started.

The president is set to speak at 9 p.m.

Follow live updates from The Hill all day below: