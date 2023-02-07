trending:

Administration

Greene yells ‘liar’ after Biden remark on Medicare, Social Security during State of the Union

by Julia Mueller - 02/07/23 10:10 PM ET
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., reacts as President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) stood up to yell “liar” as Republicans jeered President Biden for saying some in the GOP want to “sunset” Social Security and Medicare during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

“Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans — some Republicans want Social Security and Medicare to sunset. I’m not saying it’s the majority,” Biden said.

The remarks were met with boos and jeers from the Republicans in attendance, with many shouting “no” and some chiming in with “liar.” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) shook his head as he sat behind the president at the podium, beside Vice President Harris.

Greene jabbed a thumbs down in the president’s direction and yelled “liar” after his comments.

“Joe Biden is lying to the American People,” Greene tweeted during the speech.

“He’s a liar,” she wrote, sharing a tweet about Biden’s Medicare and Social Security mention.

Biden’s State of the Union is his first address before the newly divided Congress, and his first with McCarthy sitting behind him in place of his predecessor, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

The president’s remarks have drawn mixed responses from the crowd, with hefty support from Democrats and bouts of audible dissent from Republicans.

