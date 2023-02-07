trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

State of the Union shouting: What lawmakers yelled out

by Stephen Neukam - 02/07/23 10:46 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 02/07/23 10:46 PM ET

As President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a number of lawmakers made their thoughts known with shouts and heckles. 

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), after warning his members to not interrupt the president, visibly tried to quiet Republicans who yelled out in the middle of the address.

‘Close the border’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) interjected frequently. When Biden outlined the need to curb the deaths from opioids and fentanyl, she shouted, “Close the border. It’s coming from China.”

Another lawmaker pinned the blame on the president, shouting, “It’s your fault.”

‘China spied on us’

Greene also heckled Biden about the suspected Chinese spy balloon that the U.S. shot down on Saturday. When the president mentioned China, Greene was met with “shushes” from her colleagues when she yelled, “China spied on us.”

‘Liar’

When Biden suggested that Republicans wanted to make cuts to Medicare and Social Security, McCarthy, sitting behind Biden, shook his head. A number of Republicans in the House chamber shouted, “liar!”

‘Yeah!’

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) gave the president an encouraging “yeah!” when Biden said Congress should work to give public school teachers a raise. Bowman is a former public middle school teacher.

Tags Biden congress Jamaal Bowman Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Marjorie Taylor Greene State of the Union State of the Union hecklers

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene yells ‘liar’ after Biden remark on Medicare, Social Security during ...
  2. Romney on Santos: ‘He’s a sick puppy. He shouldn’t have been there’
  3. Five big takeaways from President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address
  4. Twitter suspends Sen. Steve Daines’s account
  5. Trump rips Club for Growth after he wasn’t invited to donor retreat
  6. Biden, GOP battle at raucous State of the Union
  7. Biden has tense exchange with Republicans on Social Security during State of ...
  8. Trump tears into Biden in pre-taped State of the Union response
  9. State of the Union recap: Biden calls for Medicare protection, policing ...
  10. Gallego accuses Sinema of not applauding Biden’s call to negotiate Medicare
  11. Cameras catch Santos interactions before Biden’s State of the Union address
  12. Sanders says ‘choice is between normal or crazy’ in GOP response
  13. State of the Union shouting: What lawmakers yelled out
  14. Here are the Supreme Court justices attending, sitting out State of the Union
  15. Breach at Air Force One base under investigation
  16. Texas governor unveils plan for statewide TikTok ban
  17. Graham under fire for voting for Biden judicial nominees 
  18. Biden gives lip service to immigration reform at SOTU
Load more

Video

See all Video