State of the Union shouting: What lawmakers yelled out

As President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a number of lawmakers made their thoughts known with shouts and heckles.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), after warning his members to not interrupt the president, visibly tried to quiet Republicans who yelled out in the middle of the address.

‘Close the border’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) interjected frequently. When Biden outlined the need to curb the deaths from opioids and fentanyl, she shouted, “Close the border. It’s coming from China.”

Another lawmaker pinned the blame on the president, shouting, “It’s your fault.”

‘China spied on us’

Greene also heckled Biden about the suspected Chinese spy balloon that the U.S. shot down on Saturday. When the president mentioned China, Greene was met with “shushes” from her colleagues when she yelled, “China spied on us.”

‘Liar’

When Biden suggested that Republicans wanted to make cuts to Medicare and Social Security, McCarthy, sitting behind Biden, shook his head. A number of Republicans in the House chamber shouted, “liar!”

‘Yeah!’

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) gave the president an encouraging “yeah!” when Biden said Congress should work to give public school teachers a raise. Bowman is a former public middle school teacher.