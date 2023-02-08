trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Harris chides GOP for ‘theatrics’ at State of the Union

by Brett Samuels - 02/08/23 8:51 AM ET
by Brett Samuels - 02/08/23 8:51 AM ET
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2023, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

Vice President Harris early Wednesday dismissed the frequent jeers and boos among Republican lawmakers during Tuesday night’s State of the Union address as “theatrics,” arguing President Biden’s record of bipartisanship speaks for itself.

“I think there’s a bit of what happens in that room, sadly that it’s about theatrics, but when you talk about the substantive work, I think we’ve seen some success in terms of bipartisan work,” Harris said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“The president, it’s his nature and it’s his commitment to the American people to work across the aisle,” Harris added. “That’s not going to stop, even if some people are cynical about it.”

In a separate interview early Wednesday with “CBS Mornings,” Harris said Biden was “focused on the American people as opposed to necessarily the gamesmanship that was being played in the room.”

Harris pointed to the bipartisan infrastructure law Biden signed in 2021 that has helped fund thousands of projects nationwide, as well as a bipartisan gun safety bill Biden signed last summer in the wake of a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

GOP lawmakers, and House Republicans in particular, frequently shouted out and heckled Biden during his speech to a joint session of Congress late Tuesday.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) could be heard calling Biden a “liar,” along with other Republicans shouting back at the president after he asserted some in the GOP wanted to sunset Social Security and Medicare.

At a later point, cries of “secure the border” rang out. When Biden mentioned fentanyl and the border, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) yelled: “It’s your fault!”

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) maintained a neutral expression throughout the evening while seated behind Biden, and he had urged members of his caucus to be respectful prior to the speech.

But the raucous response created a split-screen Biden and his team are likely to embrace as they make the case to the public that Democrats are focused on the issues while Republicans are a party of chaos.

Tags Biden

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. How the House GOP blew up at Biden’s State of the Union 
  2. State of the Union 2023: Ironic, confusing and stumbling toward MAGA
  3. Joe Scarborough: ‘Stupid’ House GOP helped Biden appear stronger during ...
  4. Five big takeaways from President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address
  5. Trump rips Club for Growth after he wasn’t invited to donor retreat
  6. McCarthy defends ‘passionate’ Republicans who heckled Biden during State of ...
  7. Biden, GOP battle at raucous State of the Union
  8. Jeffries suggests Republicans who heckled Biden are unfit to serve in Congress
  9. Greene yells ‘liar’ after Biden remark on Medicare, Social Security during ...
  10. Romney on Santos: ‘He’s a sick puppy. He shouldn’t have been there’
  11. Spy balloon offers worrying trial run for a bigger US-China crisis
  12. Republicans read Constitution on House floor
  13. Twitter suspends Sen. Steve Daines’s account
  14. What messages are Congress members sending with 1870 and crayon pins?
  15. Donalds on Biden saying some Republicans want to ‘sunset’ Medicare, Social ...
  16. Gallego accuses Sinema of not applauding Biden’s call to negotiate Medicare
  17. Comer says it was ‘questionable’ for Santos to attend State of the Union
  18. Biden has tense exchange with Republicans on Social Security during State of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video